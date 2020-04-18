Family togetherness — perhaps a little too much of it — seems the theme of the month.
For Simon, my little green quaker parrot, this may be a good thing. His favorite place to be is on my shoulder as I go about my routine, and that has been his preference since he came into my life three years ago.
Life used to be busy and, during more normal times, Simon spent huge swaths of the day forced to entertain himself in his huge, toy-filled cage while the radio played in the background.
But these are nowhere near normal times.
Between my greatly altered schedule and the children in our lives who have grown intrigued by and increasingly affectionate toward that little green fluff ball, Simon’s alone time has been severely limited.
I’ve even caught him nodding off in the middle of the day and can only assume his normal routine may have time reserved for an afternoon nap.
Routinely, I find Simon creeping around the edge of my laptop to headbutt my left hand while I’m typing. The message is clear — rub my head. I’ll oblige for a moment and return to work only to get headbutted once more.
If Simon isn’t asking for head rubs, he’ll flutter off my shoulder and onto the edge of the laptop screen. From his computer perch, Simon looks at me, then down at the words I type and back to me, over and over, as though he’s reading my work and critiquing the creative process.
More likely behind those warm brown eyes, he is wondering just what could keep my attention away from home for so long.
Simon also finds himself getting bribed with copious amounts of food. One of his kid friends gave him half a tangerine, which Simon consumed with abandon. When any of them walk past him with a snack, he cranes his neck like a baby bird in the nest, begging for a taste.
Simon believes all people food must be shared and the amount of food that is coming his way might be concerning if Simon were a bit on the fluffy side.
Simon can stand to gain an ounce or two. Me? I need to lay off that fresh baked apple cobbler I crafted out of boredom and fruit that was about to spoil.
Lefaber, the makers of Simon’s beloved Nutriberries snack, drafted a list of boredom busting activities to keep pet birds active and engaged as they wonder just why you’re home so much.
First on the list drafted by Laura Doering is to make yourself into a human activity gym by crafting an edible necklace or a bracelet of paper for your feathered companion to dismantle.
No doubt Simon would have a blast eating his way through the bird equivalent of a candy necklace, but that’s not my idea of a good time. Too often Simon uses his cage as a drive-through, grabbing a beak full of goodies and flying back to my chair, where he fishes them out of his beak and holds them in one hand, chewing away as crumbs rain down.
Edible jewelry sounds like a blast for him but a big cleanup for me. I think we’ll stick with paper; he enjoys ripping that to shreds almost as much as he loves stealing food.
Doering also recommends exercising the art of patience with teaching your parrot to play checkers or chess by replacing the pieces with snacks. Simon could get onboard with that, though he would be less likely to move the pieces as instructed than he would be to simply eat them all.
Her third suggestion, introduce your parrot to virtual meetings, already has happened. Twice.
Simon mostly goes unnoticed until he starts to get impatient with, you guessed it, the lack of head rubs. A couple people may have noticed a birdy butt shot last week and some camera licking may have been involved.
Her final suggestion involves a joint collaboration over a jigsaw puzzle — meaning I build it and Simon destroys it.
Maybe I should get a puzzle for the two of us.
Sidener is the special publications editor for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5539.
