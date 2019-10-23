Polio's eradication within reach
To the editor:
Oct. 24 is Rotary International’s World Polio Day, chosen to commemorate Dr. Jonas Salk’s birth and to bring attention to the worldwide effort to eradicate polio.
Since 1985, Rotary International has raised over $1.8 billion, which has helped to provide vaccination to over 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. Health professionals and volunteers will be going, literally village to village, to provide vaccinations in some of the harshest, most dangerous areas of the world. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the only remaining countries reporting new wild polio cases; Nigeria, which has not had a new case reported since 2016, is months away from being declared polio-free. We are so close.
Still, we know we cannot relax until the job is done.
Recent outbreaks of other diseases in the United States, abetted by those who do not wish to have their children immunized, prove that we are not safe until the polio virus is completely eliminated. Over 10 percent of our school-age children have not been vaccinated ... we are only one wrong plane ride away from having a public health disaster.
Please join Riverview Rotary at 2 Witches on Oct. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m., to get information on our continuing efforts and to help us celebrate our successes to date.
We will have a band and refreshments available — hope to see many of you there!
PETER HOWARD
Danville
Tuck for clerk of court
To the editor:
I’m writing this letter in my support of Melissa Tuck for clerk of court for Danville. I’m her sister and will always support her, but let me tell you why.
After high school, she worked in a factory for six years before losing her job when the factory closed down. She went back to school and got her associate’s degree in database management. She was hired by the Public Defender’s Office as office manager. While working full time as office manager, she continued her education, earning a bachelor’s in business by attending Averett University full time at night. She was then promoted to her current position as mitigation specialist. She’s always worked hard to serve her clients. She has a desire to see our community be successful. I know she will work just as hard to serve the citizens of Danville as clerk of court.
She hit the ground running early this year on her journey to become the next Clerk of Court and she hasn’t slowed down. In addition to her single-handedly running her campaign, she continues to work a demanding full-time job, serve on the board of the Danville Professional Women’s Association, serve at her church and perform many other acts of service.
She has many great ideas to improve the clerk’s office. She plans to expand the hours, offer additional training to the deputy clerks, implement an internship program for local students and develop a resource wall that contains information on public services available in the city.
I encourage you to vote Melissa Tuck for Clerk of Court on Nov. 5. Thank you so much.
NICOLE TUCK
Danville
