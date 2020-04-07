How long will blood restriction last?
Hearing all the requests for donating blood, I decided now was the time for an answer.
The American Red Cross refused my blood because 30 years ago, I left Germany after living there for three years. Before that time there was the reported Mad Cow Disease in England.
I would like to hear from the FDA as to how much longer they are going to keep this restriction on the much needed blood, at all times, not just now during this epidemic.
Faith Hyler
Danville
Front line heroes include those working at grocery stores
I spoke with the manager and the head of the produce department at the Tuscarora Food Lion and the challenge they are facing in keeping the shelves filled (they are winning it).
I saw the strain and the pride in their eyes in serving our community. The check out staff was doing their job while working to keep their stations clean.
They are facing the threat of illness while providing your and my family with the food and household supplies we need. They are today’s front line and real heroes, give them the respect and thanks they deserve.
I hope it is a small minority but if you are continuing to hoard, stop it. The empty shelves are your fault and not the supply chain or our retailers. God bless and be safe.
Jerry Grubb
Danville
Doctors offering to help patients through TeleHealth
Our country is besieged with the coronavirus that is killing our citizens. It has become imperative that we stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of this infection.
To help our patients, many of our local doctors and providers are offering TeleHealth. The patients need a smart phone, tablet or a computer at home and the doctor will connect with them by an audio-visual device, review their medical history, tests, recommend treatment and offer new prescriptions and refills. This will be just like the patient visiting a doctor’s office except for the traditional physical exam. The doctor can always ask you to come in if further examination is required.
Medicare, Medicaid and most insurances have waived restrictions and regulations in these unprecedented times and will pay for these medical services. The co-pay and deductible will apply.
Please check with your doctor’s office if they offer TeleHealth services. Please be careful and be safe.
Dr. Bhushan Pandya
Danville
The COVID-19 virus is spread by people, so people can stop the spread. We need to practice social distancing, wash our hands, not touch our face, disinfect surfaces, and stay home. But what more can we do?
Try pretending you might have the virus. Would you be more conscientious about washing your hands, social distancing, etc? That’s the level we all need to be at.
If you know someone in the high risk group, give them a call every day to make sure they are OK. Offer to make sure they have food and whatever prescriptions they need. Maybe you could ask them to take their temperature every day so you can do a health check on them. We need to protect our at risk neighbors, friends, and relatives.
There is a shortage of masks and our health professionals need all the available approved masks, but homemade masks can help. In many parts of the country, hospitals are asking for citizens to sew masks for staff and patients. While not as good as approved masks, they are better than no mask. In many countries, masks are a key part of their plan.
Instructions for making masks can be found online. Look for ones created by a hospital. Understand the proper way to put it on and take it off so you don’t transfer any virus on the mask to you. Learn the proper way to disinfect it before reusing and don’t use the mask as your only means of protection.
Richard Haahn
Danville
