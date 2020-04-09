More can be done to stop spread
The COVID-19 virus is spread by people, so people can stop the spread. We need to practice social distancing, wash our hands, not touch our face, disinfect surfaces and stay home. But what more can we do?
Try pretending you might have the virus. Would you be more conscientious about washing your hands, social distancing, etc? That’s the level we all need to be at.
If you know someone in the high risk group, give them a call every day to make sure they are OK. Offer to make sure they have food and whatever prescriptions they need. Maybe you could ask them to take their temperature every day so you can do a health check on them. We need to protect our at risk neighbors, friends and relatives.
There is a shortage of masks and our health professionals need all the available approved masks, but homemade masks can help. In many parts of the country, hospitals are asking for citizens to sew masks for staff and patients. While not as good as approved masks, they are better than no mask. In many countries, masks are a key part of their plan.
Instructions for making masks can be found online. Look for ones created by a hospital. Understand the proper way to put it on and take it off so you don’t transfer any virus on the mask to you. Learn the proper way to disinfect it before reusing and don’t use the mask as your only means of protection.
Richard Haahn
Danville
Virus not first, last challenge
The coronavirus, to some “The End of Times”, to others a bloated political hoax, while to “enlightened individuals” something that would never impugn upon a personal sense of immortality. To each their own opinion, yet in the realistic environment created by coronavirus, perhaps only a few individuals have ever witnessed the implications of hardship now thrust upon the world, yet those who survived were stronger for their courage.
Regardless of the anger, fear or even disbelief currently experienced, this is not the first nor probably not the last perilous challenge that mankind will be forced to endure and overcome. Throughout the ages there have been numerous hardships that have bent the knees of even the strongest, although yet with three factors that consistently prevailed, allowing mankind to overcome, regroup, and progress not only to a previous status quo but toward a better existence — perseverance, positivity, and common sense.
The specter of “Social Segregation,” political viewpoints, or even the curse of “Cabin Fever” should not be allowed to dull our collective patience and endurance, adding to this latest tribulation that could turn us away in fear or ignorance from that which we can overcome. Society must throw aside negativity and fear that exist internally or externally, while instead uniting with common purpose.
While unpractical for “face to face” encouragement among ourselves, nevertheless collective determination for positive survival and direction can take on other forms that start individually while developing into a tsunami that replaces fear and uncertainty with hope and unity.
John Hines
Altanta, Georgia
Pandemic fears will decimate economy
Fear-mongers have center stage.
Last week — a positive President Trump. Now, Donald Trump is bowing to the Coronavirus fear mongers. Trump is talking lockdown for another month. This is overboard, overblown, overhyped. Another month of lockdown will decimate the U.S. economy.
They’re thinking of closing down the world next Monday — lighten up folks.
Stop giving in to fear mongers!
Ron Lowe
Nevada City, California
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.