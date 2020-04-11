Plea for balance
One of the posters seen around Britain during World War II said, “Keep Calm and Carry On.” Calmness and action are both very important during a crisis. They counteract two opposite responses that left to themselves only exacerbate the situation — inaction and panic.
I’m very supportive of most of the actions we are taking to curb the spread of COVID-19. I pray they will truly be effective. Those who cavalierly ignore the advice of medical experts are endangering us all. But there is this other danger — the danger of panic. Panic can lead to irrational and extreme actions that in the end do more harm than good. I’m concerned that we are not hearing much about the danger and consequences of panic in our national conversation.
I am certainly not an expert in epidemiology or economics. But somehow it seems to me we must do a better job balancing reasoned caution with courageous carrying on with business. This is exactly what those on the front lines in our hospitals and in our ambulances and squad cars are doing. They are setting a great example of taking the danger seriously while not allowing it to paralyze them. Life is never without risks.
As a Christian, I am especially concerned with my personal response to this danger. I can’t help feeling fear, but instead of allowing fear to rule my life, I want to calmly trust God and carefully carry on serving others. This is what first century Christians did. In the face of government opposition — without vaccines or antibiotics — they calmly and faithfully led the fight against disease and poverty. May God help us to handle this present crisis with a similar wisdom, courage and love — thereby being an example to those who might otherwise succumb to inaction or panic.
Rick Markham
Danville
