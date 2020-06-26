Consider these three things
Three things to consider: Respect, understanding, accountability or responsibility.
Respect is not to be confused with common courtesy. Respect is an earned courtesy and due all. Law enforcement officers have earned our respect by completing their training and taking an oath. The public is due courtesy from law enforcement and earns their respect by cooperating or helping them.
Accountability and responsibility are two sides of the same coin. People, all people, must take responsibility for their actions and face accountability for them. This standard must be applied to all. It’s the American way, or it was supposed to be.
Understanding by both sides. Police must understand if people don’t want to interact with them, it means either something bad has happened or they have attracted the unwanted attention of the police. This goes a long way to explain the attitude of many police officers.
Police reform could address this by changing the main mission of police from one of law enforcement to one of a peace officer.
Also understand that Black lives matter just as much as every other life; no more, no less. But the Black Lives Matter organization is corrupting the movement by financing radical agendas, like defunding the police and reparations to all Blacks. Both are clearly absurd propositions. If you disagree with them, you will be accused of being a racist.
Also, understand peaceful protesters are perfectly acceptable. But once a protester resorts to vandalization and looting, he is no longer a protester and should be held accountable for his actions.
HARVEY O. MINNICK JR
Danville
