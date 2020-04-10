Choose to take control of resources
During 1940 to1980, a group of hard-working families from the Stokesland area of Danville, combined their resources to survive. They had little jobs, little houses, little yards and little money to go out and live extravagantly. They also had little gardens.
This community took pride in their gardens, worked their gardens, and on Saturday mornings they shared their garden delights with each other. Some traded corn for cucumbers, some traded watermelons for peppers. One community member would travel to the beach during the middle of the week to buy seafood to trade on Saturdays with his “farming friends.”
Not only did this community enjoy good, healthy food but they enjoyed good social connection. They were warriors of the soil, warriors of the dining table and warriors of life. They gave and took respect from each other while their children learned life lessons.
Today, many would say, “You cannot make money doing this. I will not work like my grandparents. I do not eat stuff from the ground.”
To those people I say, “That’s OK. You keep on eating steroid injected, salt-laden, process food. Go ahead and stay fat, stay sick, stay dependent on the government food trucks.”
I choose to stand up, take control of my resources, go dig in the ground and thank the “Danvillian-Warriors” for showing how to fight and live via the Victory Gardens.
Frank H. Fulton Jr.
Danville
