Thanks to Sovah ER and a friend
Health care has taken on many definitions and modifications over the past decade and we all have wonderful experiences and nightmare experiences. I am writing to share one of the wonderful ones.
I was raised in Danville and spent the majority of my adult life in California. I returned to the area and settled down at Smith Mountain Lake in Franklin County in 2012. It seemed only natural that I would find the closest health care system to my place of residence, which I did. However, this letter is not about the health care I received by my health care providers but by yours.
I was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 16, early in the pandemic. We believe I was exposed during a trip to New Orleans for my nephew’s wedding. I had what professionals refer to as a “mild” case. I was not hospitalized and was released by the Virginia Department of Health about 18 days after I began to show symptoms. My story, however, doesn’t end there and I presented with secondary issues about a week after the COVID-19 seemed to leave my body. The secondary issues involved incessant coughing, chest burn and tightness, and coughing up hardened and dark-colored mucus from my chest. My attempts to get a medical assessment from my health care system in Franklin County culminated in me being sent to the ER by my primary MD (the only place available at the time) for a chest X-ray and blood work to rule out (or confirm) pneumonia. This was early in April. The ER turned me away (I believe out of fear or the don’t come here unless you are dying mentality) and then told my primary MD’s nurse that I never came to the ER. My virtual follow up with my primary MD left her setting up an “in person” appointment in mid-June with a chest CT scan to follow but nothing in the present to determine if I had a secondary infection or to assess my lungs.
The treatment and delayed assessments I received, turned me to utilize a crowdsource mentality in order to obtain the assessment and care I needed. One of my dear friends in Danville offered to reach out to one of her physicians (after business hours on a Friday night) who offered to take me as a patient and get me immediately into Danville Sovah ER.
I went to the Sovah ER on April 18 and the attention, the compassion, the efficiency of care, the preparedness, the thoroughness and the treatment was excellent. I was met at the door and immediately treated for the breathing issues I reported. I was diagnosed with secondary conditions caused by the COVID-19 virus and given a regimen of prescribed medications that immediately made a difference.
I wanted to publicly thank my dear friend for insisting on reaching out to her physician, the hospital, the staff, the referring physician and Danville for being on top of this tragic story in our history. I will be selecting new health care providers promptly.
Becky Boor Helgeson
Union Hall
