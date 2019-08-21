Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT BOTETOURT, AMHERST, CAMPBELL, BEDFORD, AND ROCKBRIDGE COUNTIES THROUGH 330 PM EDT... AT 227 PM EDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MONTEBELLO TO NEAR GLASGOW TO NEAR SPRINGWOOD. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTH AT 25 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... BUENA VISTA... BEDFORD... AMHERST... AND BUCHANAN. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LIBERTY UNIVERSITY, THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, AND LYNCHBURG AIRPORT. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.