Although the "Aluminum Overcast" did not see action during World War II, the Boeing B-17 bomber has seen plenty of action since the war — flying more than a million miles since it was put into service on May 18, 1945.
The vintage WWII airplane has served as a cargo hauler, an aerial mapping platform and was used in pest control and forest dusting applications before the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) restored the plane and turned it into a living reminder of World War II aviation.
The Aluminum Overcast made a stop at the Lynchburg Regional Airport on Tuesday as part of its national tour. The plane currently spends about nine months a year traveling across the United States, offering rides and tours of the historic aircraft.
The aircraft's crew chief, Paul Workman, has spent the past 11 years keeping the Aluminum Overcast in the air, a job he describes as "very time intensive." Only about 15 B-17s are still airworthy, he said.
"A ratio of eight hours of maintenance for every one hour of flight seems about right," Workman said. "It's definitely a lot of hard work but we are very fortunate to be able to have the opportunity."
Although the weather on Tuesday prevented the group from giving any flights, dozens of people still came to the airport to tour the Aluminum Overcast.
"This is an amazing piece of history," Lynchburg resident John Daniel said Tuesday afternoon. "I've never been this close to a B-17, and it is simply fascinating."
The B-17 was the main bomber used by the United States in Europe during World War II and also served in the Pacific. It carried a crew of 10, including a pilot and co-pilot, a radio engineer, a navigator, a bombardier and gunners. More than 12,500 B-17s were produced between 1935 and 1945.
It got its nickname — the “Flying Fortress” — from the fact that it was equipped with 13, .50-caliber machine guns at various points all over the aircraft. The Luftwaffe, or German Air Force, had a less flattering name for the B-17 — fliegendes stachelschwein, or “flying porcupine.”
Missions flew at 30,000 feet and the air in the B-17 was not pressurized so the flight crew had to use oxygen masks to breathe. Since oxygen tubes could freeze at that altitude, crew members regularly checked in with each other over the radio to make sure everyone was still alive.
"I couldn't even imagine what it was like for the men in these aircraft," Daniel said. "My father was in the infantry during WWII in the Pacific and he could at least duck down or take cover behind something. These guys didn't have anywhere to hide when the bullets were coming at them."
Daniel, a Vietnam War veteran, said he was surprised at how small a B-17 aircraft is up close given the aircraft's reputation and role during the war.
"You always imagine the B-17 as being larger than life," Daniel said. "However, these were designed for nothing else but war so I guess they streamlined it as much as possible."
Lynchburg resident Isaac Frazier agreed.
"My grandfather flew B-24s, which were similar in size," Frazier said. "I had a lot of opportunities to see a lot of these bombers when I was a kid and they seemed a lot bigger then. Now that I'm seeing them as an adult, it seems really small and cramped inside the plane."
Brennan Vilcheck — an aviation maintenance management student with Liberty University's School of Aeronautics — said he was disappointed the weather prevented the aircraft from being able to take him for a ride but was pleased when he was given an opportunity to assist Workman in refueling the Aluminum Overcast and doing inspections for its next flight.
"That was pretty cool," Vilcheck said. "I've always had a soft spot for WWII aircraft and seeing this one today just makes me appreciate the aviation engineering of that generation."
Buena Vista resident Freddie Shanks — who said he served in the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1956 — said some B-17s still were in service when he was in the military.
"There were still a few around at that time," Shanks said. "Back during the war though, when I was still a kid, I can remember whole formations of them flying over. You could hear them for miles."
Shanks said Tuesday's tour of the aircraft brought back a lot of memories from his time in the military.
"They don't make them like this anymore," Shanks said while looking at the Aluminum Overcast. "The world was a different place and it was a different Air Force then."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.