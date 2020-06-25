Welcome to our new Burg feature, R&R, where we intend to keep you up to speed on the latest new places to see and be seen in the Hill City, and probably just a bit beyond. Have you heard of a new place that others will be dying to visit? Get off your duff and email us. We’re excited too.
— Rachael Smith and Shannon Kelly
HILL CITY PUB
Cheesy’s, briefly known as a cheesesteak shop on Wards Road, has closed and will reopen as Hill City Pub. The only thing standing in the way of Hill City Pub opening its two bars to the masses is something Gov. Ralph Northam calls “Phase Three.” The owners, who haven’t changed, hope to be hopping by July, offering menu items named after local neighborhoods and popular spots. Menu items mostly will be priced under $10 and include hamburgers, hot dogs, wings, sloppy joes, sandwiches, subs and tacos along with 120 different beers. We cast the first vote for a nice summery Pale Ale worthy of the name “The Leland Melvin.”
Where to find it: Hill City Pub 4017 Wards Road
PIED PIPER
You know when they say bigger is better? Yeah, they lied. This tiny gem — TINY — is magical. The Pied Piper sells scrumptious homemade hand pies, both sweet and savory. If you don’t know what a handpie is, just conjure up a vision of your favorite food cradled within our favorite food (you know it’s perfectly toasted lightly buttered bread, right?). Pies include Rustic Tomato, Green Chile, Chicken Bacon, Cheddar and Apple, Cherry Chocolate, Lemon Blueberry and Peach Bourbon for $6 each. The offerings may change weekly. Owners hope to be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. but so far can’t commit to those hours.
They keep selling out before closing time!
Where to find it: 16075 U.S. 221 (Look for Aylors Farm Supply, Sourdough Pizza and Rookie’s. It’s tucked in there. Scouts honor.)
MI COCINA
A new taco truck has tucked itself into Lynchburg in a nook along Lakeside Drive. Mi Cocina offers a tasty menu of tacos, tortas, quesadillas, nachos, salads, drinks, chicken and sides all available fresh and ready to go. Prices range from $1 to $12. Owners Eric and Sheyla Hipolito operate the food truck with their children, and hope to lure people into the tiny lot with their festive truck and outdoor seating. You can of course order to-go, too. Closed on Mondays, Mi Cocina is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Sundays. Want to make sure you are fully prepared for a fiesta likely followed by a siesta? Check out the Mi Cocina Facebook page!
Where to find it: Drive toward the Lynchburg Fire Department at 2624 Lakeside Drive and start deciding now how many tacos you can consume.
