Deadheads of Lynchburg, get ready to rock.
Independent radio station WNRN has brought together 23 acts from around the commonwealth for Dead Air II, a Grateful Dead tribute show celebrating the Charlottesville-based station’s 23rd anniversary.
Each of the bands, which will take turns jamming onstage at the Academy of Music Theatre this Friday, will put their own spin on a single Grateful Dead song.
“What I think is fun about it is that you’re going to get a band that you might not think [of] Grateful Dead when you see them,” says Mark Keefe, WNRN’s general manager and program director.
“... Seeing [a band] get up there and do a Dead tune in their own way is going to be interesting, and it might not be the songs [where] you’re thinking, ‘Well I could see them playing that.’ No, they might take something else and completely make it their own.”
As the name Dead Air II suggests, this is the second time WNRN has organized a Grateful Dead-themed music extravaganza. The Paramount Theater in Charlottesville hosted the first Dead Air, which celebrated 22 years of radio and featured 22 bands, back in January.
The event played off the station’s longstanding love of the Grateful Dead; WNRN’s Saturday morning programs include “Grateful Dead & Phriends,” which features two hours of Grateful Dead music and one hour of songs from other well-known jam bands.
“It really just represented the diversity of the region all on one stage,” says Matthew Simon, director of operations and programming for the Paramount. “Here at the Paramount, we try to have an entire season of diverse acts, and the Dead Air did it in one.”
The original Dead Air was recorded live and has since been released as a four-disc vinyl set and double album — something Keefe says they hope to do with the performance in Lynchburg.
Since Friday’s event is in recognition of the station’s 23 years on the air, the participating acts hail from various parts of WNRN’s coverage area, which stretches from Richmond to Lexington to Lynchburg.
“We try to mix it up between bands that lean one direction or another direction,” says Keefe. “Maybe you get a bluegrass band or a different kind of band in there.”
Performers include Hackensaw Boys and Scott Miller — formerly of The V-Roys — as well as Chamomile and Whiskey, Tinnarose and Lowland Hum.
Lynchburg will also be well-represented through acts that range from indie rockers L.A. Dies to psychedelic jazz-fusionists Firecracker Jam to veteran band Tony Camm and the Funk Allstars.
In addition to featuring iconic music, Dead Air II also will highlight 11 nonprofits based in the Central Virginia area, including the Lynchburg Humane Society, Wintergreen Adaptive Sports and the Virginia Legal Aid Society.
“We wanted to make sure we include our community because that’s what keeps us going,” says Keefe.
A few of the songs on tap for Friday night are repeats from the January show — though they won’t be performed by the same acts that played them at the Paramount — but most of the choices are “really deep tracks,” says Keefe.
The fact that each band is playing a different song is “a testament to how many Grateful Dead songs there are,” David Sickmen, of the Hackensaw Boys, writes in an email to The News & Advance.
“I think the Grateful Dead members themselves were into so many styles of music that it’s easy for most musicians to find something in the band’s music that they can easily relate to.”
And just like last time, WNRN won’t release the set list in advance. Every performance will be a surprise.
“There will be some songs that even Deadheads are going to be like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe that they’re playing that one,’ and then there are some of those known Dead tunes,” says Keefe. “You’re not going to leave the show on Friday without having heard ‘Casey Jones’ for sure.”
Emma Schkloven covers arts and entertainment for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5489, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @byEmmaSchkloven.
