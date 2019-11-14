Of all the songs in the musical “Annie,” Stephanie Bettcher Owens’s favorite is “It’s the Hard Knock Life.”
“Anytime I could be spunky, I was living it up,” the 27-year-old singer says, “just because I'm pretty over the top anyways.”
That pluck served Owens well when she played the feisty, red-headed orphan at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School For Innovation in 2004.
It also served her well when she moved to Nashville in 2013 to pursue a career in country music.
Now Owens is coming back to Lynchburg for a set of hometown performances; her 15- to 20-minute sets will open Dunbar’s upcoming production of “Annie Jr.”
The show, which runs from Friday to Sunday, is the first time the school has performed “Annie” since Owens played the title character 15 years ago.
“[We] thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to have Annie come home and sing,'” says Lori Carter, who runs the middle school’s theater department with her husband, Albert. “..."This will give her a chance to show her hometown what she's doing.”
Owens was born into a world of music. Before her father retired, he worked as a high school choir director. Her mother, Peggy Bettcher, the director of music ministry at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church, is a classically trained organist.
Owens, who moved with her family to Lynchburg when she was 9, took the stimulation in kind, singing almost as soon as she could make noises. At the age of 7, she landed her first recording gig when she sang on a song for “VeggieTales.”
“We got to go to a recording studio and wear the headphones,” she says.
“I got paid $40. As a 7-year-old," she laughs, "I thought I was rich."
Owens’s artistic pursuits continued as she took piano lessons, played flute in middle school band, sang in the choir and performed in the school’s theater program.
While in sixth grade, Owens landed the coveted role of Annie after she impressed the Carters during auditions.
"Typically, you think of kids being more timid coming to middle school,” says Lori Carter. “... In her audition, she sang out. She belted and sang out and showed us what she could do.”
Performances continued throughout her time in middle school and E.C. Glass High School. She also became a regular in Thomas Road Baptist Church’s Virginia Christmas Spectacular, a prelude to her time as a worship studies major at Liberty University.
After graduation, Owens headed for Music City with dreams of breaking into the music business.
There, she caught the attention of Grammy-nominated producer Brad Hill, who would eventually work on her independently released EP as well as her new single “Slingshot,” which dropped in September and was included in CMT's "Next Women of Country" playlist on Spotify.
"She had an interesting sound that wasn't like super old-school country but also wasn't super pop country where it didn't have any country music in it,” says Hill. “So, it was a nice blend of both styles — pop and country — which I think was relatable these days. People that don't just like country or don't just like pop can still listen to her."
It wasn’t only her sound that intrigued Hill. It was also the content of her songs, which the producer says veered away from the hookup and drinking songs that so often fill the country airwaves.
“She was kind of going the opposite direction, trying to be more positive,” he says.
While all five songs on Owens’s self-titled EP reflect that spirit, Hill says the standout is “Little Girl in the Mirror,” a track that reflects on her recovery from an eating disorder.
Owens never planned to share her story, especially not in song, but after moving to Nashville she realized others could benefit from hearing about her journey.
“There’s a lot of people hurting right now with the way the world is and the way social media is,” says Owens, who developed her eating disorder in middle school. “Everything screams perfection.”
But Owens has done more than release a song about her journey. She also wrote about her struggle for the National Eating Disorders Association and goes into schools to talk about eating disorders and body positivity, something she will do at Dunbar on Nov. 18.
“My vision is to take this all over the U.S. to as many schools as possible,” says Owens. “I think it's a message a lot of kids need to hear.”
Before Owens makes her hometown return, she reflected on the moment she fell in love with country music, the positive message in her music and her time as Annie.
On how she got into country music:
“I was in middle school, I think sixth grade. A friend gave me a Martina McBride CD, her greatest hits album. The song ‘Concrete Angel,’ that rocked my world because I had never heard so much emotion and ... tugged new strings. I had no idea [that] could be done with a song, and so I was like, ‘What is country music' after I started listening to that album.”
On the positive message of her music:
“Music, for me, definitely is a big way that you can influence culture, whether people realize it or not, just because if you get a song stuck in your head, you're singing those phrases over and over and you do start internalizing things. Once you know the lyrics to something, it's kind of becoming a part of you, and so if I can put some positive messages out there, or different ways of thinking that might not be what they're typically used to hearing, then that for me is a win.”
On her new single:
“My current single, ‘Slingshot,’ is definitely about [how] you[v’e] got to keep going in life. You can let difficulties be setbacks or you can let them be set ups, and you can let them launch you into future accomplishments if you grow and learn from them and through them. That kind of mentality of inspiring people, encouraging people, is definitely a common thread in my music.”
On her time in “Annie:”
“I was just like blown away at the whole experience. To this day, one of my favorite parts was Annie. Like how can that not be fun?”
“... I remember all the costume changes were crazy too, especially at the end when she comes out in that dress. I remember us backstage, it was always a race to make sure I got back onstage."
