Campfires always seem to bring out the best in Josh Smelser and Wes Winebarger.
It was around a campfire in 2014 the Roanoke musicians first started formulating their band, Place Called Home (PCH), which officially disbanded last year.
And it was around a campfire this spring that they kicked off their new duo, Road Less Traveled, which plays at Beale’s Beer in Bedford this Saturday.
Smelser says he and Winebarger never planned to start another group following the end of PCH, but sitting around that campfire brought another song out of them.
“Once finished, we knew we had something fresh and new and that we had to put a new project together,” Winebarger added in a recent email Q&A.
That song, “Rocks Cry Out,” which is one of three singles the duo has released so far, was recently included in Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian playlist and received a small write-up in CCM Magazine, an online publication focused on contemporary Christian music.
“Talk about two voices blending very well together,” Ross Cluver wrote for CCM Magazine, “these guys have it.”
Before Road Less Traveled performs at Beale’s, Smelser and Winebarger chatted about moving from a band to a duo, focusing on singles instead of an EP and being included in a Spotify playlist.
Last time we spoke, you were part of a group called Place Called Home. What led to the decision to disband?
Smelser: “A lot went into that decision and it was made heavy heartedly. We love the music and community we were able to build in that project and will always carry good memories from Place Called Home. At the end of the day, we were headed in different directions and knew it was best to put that project down.”
How would you describe the music Road Less Traveled (RLT) plays?
Smelser: “Stylistically, its pop/folk. Conceptually, we’ve always written with a lyrics-forward approach and these songs are no different.
Winebarger: “We’ll always have an Appalachian influence, so you’ll continue to hear guitars, banjos, mandolins and the like. But along with that, we’re venturing into a more keys-driven sound with synths and samples.”
What has it been like going from a band to a duo? Has that changed your musical approach in any way?
Smelser: “Although there are two of us driving the project, we would never call it a duo. If anything, the songs and arrangements are bigger than ever. So, while we are sure to write and arrange in a way that we can perform the songs right now with just the two of us, we also produce with the goal of making this a full show.
“Wes and I see eye-to-eye musically and philosophically in a way that has allowed us to form a friendship that’s rare amongst co-writers/bandmates, so the two of us will always be the driving force behind RLT. That said, we’d have a 15-piece band onstage if we could.”
So far, RLT has released three singles. Can you tell me about them?
Winebarger: “Lyrically, they tell stories of where we’ve been spiritually and relationally over the last year or so.”
I feel like RLT’s music has more of a pop sensibility than PCH’s music. Can you speak to that?
Smelser: “There’s definitely more pop in what we’re producing in this project. Partly, it’s because we’re evolving stylistically, but mostly, the pop influence has always been there and we just feel more freedom to bring it forward in these songs.
One of your songs, “Rocks Cry Out,” was recently included in Spotify’s New Music Friday Christian playlist. When did you learn about that, and what was discovering that like?
Smelser: “We found out the day it was released like everyone else. I woke up to a couple text messages from friends congratulating us. Needless to say, we were pretty ecstatic.”
Are there plans for an EP?
Winebarger: “I’m sure there’s an EP in our future, but for now the goal is to digitally release a new single every month. This gives us the most advantage since, as a new project, we can continue to develop from a production standpoint song to song, and our fans don’t have to wait for an album to enjoy our music.”
