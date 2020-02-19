The University of Lynchburg’s latest concert is taking audiences to the Wild West.
“The Western Frontier: Cowboys on the Silver Screen,” the Wind Symphony and Orchestra and Community Big Band’s annual Night at the Movies concert, is set for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19, 20 and 21 in Sydnor Performance Hall.
It will feature music from iconic Westerns, including “The Magnificent Seven,” “How the West Was Won,” Annie Get Your Gun,” “Dances with Wolves,” “Blazing Saddles” and “City Slickers,” as well as the eight-minute-long theme from “Legends of the Fall,” composed by James Horner.
Oeida Hatcher, director of the Wind Symphony and Orchestra, says the all-western theme was inspired by American composer Aaron Copland, whose music “brings images of the Western prairie, pioneering spirit and of course the cowboy.”
She also thought it would be fun to evoke that age-old story: “The underdog needs someone to help them seek justice and right the wrong,” she says. “As ideological as that sounds, it’s what the Western movie themes hammered home to children and adults alike beginning in the 1930s. Who doesn’t love to see the bad guy get his due?”
The production also includes film clips and a “big production number [that] follows the storyline of the movie from start to finish — [a] two-hour movie condensed to 20 minutes with music and dialogue.”
The theater will be transformed for the event — which is being emceed by Calamity Jane and Wild Bill Hickok — with memorabilia on display in the lobby and musicians, ushers and tech crew outfitted in western wear.
“Basically,” Hatcher says, “we are all children again playing dress up.”
Admission to the concert is free but tickets are required and can be obtained by calling (434) 544-8344. Western wear is encouraged.
