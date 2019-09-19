If the summer was all about concerts — like I proclaimed in my last events roundup — then th…

IF YOU GO

What: The Academy Center of the Arts’ 2019 Gala featuring Postmodern Jukebox

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday; PMJ hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. and pre-show events begin at 5 p.m.

Where: Historic Academy of Music Theatre, 524 Main Street

Tickets: Range from $25 to $150; tickets to a Pre-Show Postmodern Mixer in the Warehouse Theater (609 Commerce St.), which includes an open bar, hors d’oeuvres and pre-show entertainment, is available for $50

Info: (434) 846-8499 or https://academycenter.org/gala/