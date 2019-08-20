As always, Lockn’ is bringing some seriously big names to Nelson County.
Trey Anastasio and Derek Trucks — two of the greatest guitarists of today — will team up not once but twice during the weekend. Trucks will sit in with the Trey Anastasio Band on Friday night and Anastasio will return the favor on Saturday when he joins the Tedeschi Trucks Band.
New Orleans rockers The Revivalists, whose star has continued to rise since it first played Lockn’ in 2014, perform a set on Friday afternoon while Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit hit the stage Sunday evening.
That’s just the beginning; there’s way more packed into the 2019 lineup. Here are some of the acts we’re looking forward to most:
Gary Clark Jr.
8 p.m. Thursday, Main Stage
Rock-blues fusion extraordinaire Gary Clark Jr. returned to the billboards with a vengeance in February when he released his third major-label album, “This Land” — his most successful record to date.
“The music isn’t typical blues,” Jon Pareles wrote of the album’s title song in his review for The New York Times. “It’s a reggae vamp pumped up to rock volume, with blues licks spiraling between the vocal lines. ... Yet each stylistic choice draws on the spirit of the blues: its strength and tribulation, its defiance and self-questioning, its cantankerousness and pain.”
Clark, 35, who played Lockn’ back in 2014, earned his stripes playing the clubs of Austin’s famous blues scene.
The Grammy winner has since played alongside B.B. King, Dave Matthews Band and The Rolling Stones and turned such music greats as Buddy Guy, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibson and Eric Clapton into fans.
“His guitar draws on Buddy Guy’s searing tone, B.B. King’s gift for ringing the perfect note and Hendrix’s blistering runs,” Geoff Edgers wrote for The Washington Post in March. “He’s also not afraid to throw a few punk jabs into the mix, and his voice doesn’t follow a road map.”
Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles
2 p.m. Saturday, Main Stage
You’ve never heard the organ sing quite like the way it does when Cory Henry plays it.
“If anyone’s going to preach the gospel of the Hammond organ, it should be Cory Henry,” Joe Incollingo wrote for The Boston Globe in 2016.
Best known for his role in the Grammy-winning Brooklyn jazz collective Snarky Puppy, Henry’s music creds go way back.
Henry, who began playing the organ when he was 2 years old, made his debut at the legendary Apollo Theater at the age of 6. By 19, he was playing with jazz icon Kenny Garrett and has since toured and recorded with everyone from Bruce Springsteen to Boyz II Men to gospel singer Yolanda Adams.
Last year, Henry released “Art of Love,” his first album with current band The Funk Apostles. The group, whose members Henry handpicked from artists he’s met while touring the country, stretches the boundaries of funk while still feeling like a 1970s flashback.
It also gives audiences a taste of what Cory Henry & The Funk Apostles bring to the stage since the album’s six songs were tracked live. In fact, several of them were actually first takes, according to his website.
“Musically speaking, Cory Henry is becoming the Billy Preston of his generation,” David Hochman wrote for Forbes last year.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
5:30 p.m. Sunday, The Main Stage
St. Paul & The Broken Bones’ Southern identity has been central to the band’s soul.
That’s not just metaphorical. The eight-piece crew out of Alabama has been making down-and-dirty soul music since the group hit the scene in 2012 with the release of EP “Greetings From St. Paul & The Broken Bones.”
Following in the tradition of great Southern soul bands, St. Paul — which released its third album, “Young Sick Camellia,” last year — is fronted by powerhouse Paul Janeway.
Don’t let his mild-mannered appearance fool you.
“According to all the reviews and stuff that are written of the band, he looks like your high school history teacher, or he looks like Drew Carey,” co-band leader Jesse Phillips told NPR during a 2014 interview. “... [But] when this sort of earth-shaking soul roar comes out of his mouth for the first time, you can always hear the air being sucked out of the room.”
This explosive energy isn’t limited to St. Paul’s records. According to Rolling Stone, Janeway often “yelps, screams, croons and often dives into the audience” during the band’s live shows.
Expect a wild ride.