The Craddock Terry Hotel is debuting a new event this weekend, Jazz Night with Tony Craddock Jr. & Cold Front, set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
An event combining “great food and drink with excellent jazz” is something Hal Craddock, managing partner of Bluffwalk Center LP, has wanted to do since the hotel opened in 2007.
“It has that kind of bohemian feeling, with all that rock and brick, and the event center is sort of semi- underground,” he says of the hotel. “If you’ve ever been to a jazz club, it has the same sort of feel.”
Craddock enlisted the Bluffwalk Center’s Culinary Director Jason Arbusto to craft a four-course meal, complete with wine pairings, and Washington, D.C.-based musician Tony Craddock (no relation), a saxophonist he calls “big-time,” to perform.
Hal Craddock reached out to the musician, a Maryland native, after seeing him perform during a sold-out show at the Tin Pan, a Richmond jazz club, and discovered he’d actually spent two summers in Lynchburg while he was in high school.
Tickets are $150 for the dinner and performance, and $200 with an added cocktail hour and front-row seating for the show.
Earlier this week, ticket sales had Craddock confident they can continue the event beyond Saturday, perhaps into a series featuring up to six events a year: “We hope this won’t be the last one.”
For more information or to buy tickets, call (434) 455-1510 or email events@shoemakersdining.com.
