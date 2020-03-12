To hear Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist tell it, it was only a matter of time before a collaboration arose between herself and New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider.
Gilchrist lives in New York — “a smaller-than-you’d think Petri dish of curious and creative musicians” — and said both she and the group exist “at the edge of our fields with one foot steeped in tradition and the other constantly striving to see what else is out there.”
Those journeys will collide this weekend when Gilchrist and the members of Brooklyn Rider come together at the Academy of Music Theatre for a performance celebrating “the roots and branches of Celtic music as both an ancient tradition and a living art form” just in time for St. Patrick’s Day.
That will come through old Irish pipe and harp tunes, Gilchrist said, performed alongside new compositions that use “elements of traditional music and cast light on it from an entirely different perspective.”
“I think it’s going to be a really engaging program, firmly anchored around the month’s celebration of St. Patrick but illuminating the music of the Celtic Isles as a current and evolving tradition and curating it side-by-side with the equally rich and centuries-old tradition of classical music,” she said. “… Traditional music has always been an advancing and morphing musical genre and it’s common for it to be romanticized around this time of year and put in a dust-covered frame, which doesn’t do justice in illuminating the new voices in Irish and Scottish music.”
They’ll perform pieces Gilchrist composed for harp and string quartet and works from Brooklyn Rider’s “Healing Modes,” an album inspired by the healing power of music, as well as a bluegrass-infused composition by Brooklyn Rider violinist Colin Jacobsen that she called a “rollicking take on the fiddling tradition.”
They’ll also likely play some of the songs Brooklyn Rider has tackled in the past with Irish fiddler Martin Hayes, Jacobsen said in a phone interview last month.
“I think the challenge with a string quartet playing, say, a traditional Celtic tune, is how do you make that feel like a natural fit and frame the tune in a way the tune has never been played before but not in a Hallmark card way,” Jacobsen said. “Can this framing add new or different depths to the way people have experienced it before?”
Both Gilchrist and members of the quartet have experience working outside of their comfort zones.
Brooklyn Rider — which Gilchrist praises for its “imagination, curiosity and unique ability to adapt to different styles and inhabit a variety of grooves in a way which [feels] organic while still maintaining an undeniable and unique voice as a quartet” — is known for its cross-genre collaborations with everyone from American banjo legend Bela Fleck to Mexican jazz singer-songwriter Magos Herrera.
It’s something Jacobsen said has been part of their mission from the beginning, when the group came together during their college years more than a decade ago.
“To have one foot in the string quartet tradition that goes back 300 years and is really based in the great classic works,” he explained, “ … but then always to be widening the tent for what a string quartet can do.”
“One way to do that is through collaboration [with] someone like Maeve, who is a perfect collaborator. People like Bela Fleck. Both know their tradition really well but want to take it in new directions or take a step outside of it. They’re good at bringing different worlds together and good at being guides into their world.”
For her part, Gilchrist, born and raised in Edinburgh, Scotland, has performed alongside folk quartets, Appalachian musicians, electronics-based projects, percussive dancers and art rockers, according to England’s The Times.
She also was the first harpist to join the faculty of the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
“I love the mix of her deep knowledge of Celtic music as a bassist but then really how many different directions she’s taken an instrument that I think can be pigeonholed as, you know, one thing,” Jacobsen said. “She took it out of a box and really exploded the possibilities on it. … Looking at all these projects she has, they’re all over the musical map and she just makes her harp fit in in a seamless way to all these different situations.”
Some harpists become accustomed to playing solo, Gilchrist said, but her upbringing in the Edinburgh traditional music scene found her jamming alongside other performers when she was as young as 8 years old.
“Right from the get-go, I was learning to listen and respond,” she said. “That is one of the most valuable assets of coming from a traditional musical background. It’s simply a style rooted in playing music with other people. This idea that it’s more important to listen to the ‘big picture’ rather than the role of the individual has continued to inspire and motivate me as a player and a composer and producer.”
That idea relates directly to Brooklyn Rider, she said, “a quartet made up of four virtuoso string players who are able to step out of themselves and make collaborations that are even greater than the sum of their parts.”
Casey Gillis is the features editor at The News & Advance and editor of weekly entertainment publication The Burg. Reach her at (434) 385-5525.
