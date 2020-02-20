Soul and R&B music living legend Booker T. Jones has a wealth of memories. The namesake of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Booker T. & The MGs reconnected with many of them in recent years as he wrote a memoir.
“It changed me a lot,” Jones said about writing “Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note.” The Little, Brown publishing house released it late last year to critical and commercial success.
Jones will read from the book and answer questions on Friday at Roanoke’s Jefferson Center, before hitting the Shaftman Performance Hall stage with a band that includes his son, Ted Jones, on guitar. After the show, Booker T. Jones will sign copies of the book, which has a musical companion piece, the CD “Note by Note.”
The biggest changes for the 75-year-old keyboardist, songwriter and producer came with the reflection that writing inspired, he said in a phone call last month.
“I think if I hadn’t written the book, I wouldn’t have reflected as much as I did and I might not, to be honest, have appreciated everything as much as I did,” he said.
“I saw myself after years of writing as a privileged character, someone who got to do what he wanted to do. And I feel fortunate about that. I don’t know if I would have appreciated so many moments that I wrote about it if I didn’t write about them. It kind of forced me to go back and obsess, and re-evaluate something I just never would have thought back on again — meaning the times in the studio, the people that I met, the opportunities I had to do what I loved doing.”
Memories continued to emerge in the years he spent writing, with no help from a ghost writer, finding his own voice.
“I was able to recall precious moments and precious feelings that I had, creating music and meeting people, for example, playing on ‘Try a Little Tenderness’ with Otis Redding. And [I reflected] upon the relationship that we had — how silent and quiet it was, as opposed to more talkative relationships with other people — playing on ‘(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay’ with him.”
He remembered going into a studio in Athens, Georgia, to record his album “Potato Hole” with the Drive-By Truckers and Neil Young.
“Patterson Hood’s big smile and this huge ton of people coming in behind him with food and greeting me to make the album,” he said, were among the visuals that emerged. Another long line of people had followed drummer Ginger Baker decades earlier, when he came into Jones’ room at 1 a.m., during the Monterey Pop Festival.
“There were so many of them,” he said of the memories. “This book doesn’t have them all, but there are a lot of them.”
The Monterey episode with Baker came about the time that Booker T. & The MGs backed Redding in a now legendary set at that pioneering festival, in 1967. The MGs played their own set, as well. By then, it had been only six years since Jones got his break at Stax Records, but not on his trademark Hammond organ. It was a baritone sax that got him in the door at the Stax studio.
Jones was a precocious 10th grader and a multi-instrumentalist who had been trying for some time to get work there. His timing was good on the day that Rufus and Carla Thomas cut the single, “Because I Love You.” The usual baritone sax man wasn’t around that day, and the kid got his shot, even playing the song’s first notes. The song made a splash, and Jones made a good impression.
“So I told them, I can play other instruments, too,” Jones said. “I can play piano. … So they tried me out on organ, of all things, for William Bell. And I played on William Bell’s ‘You Don’t Miss Your Water.’ And that’s kind of how I got the job as a keyboard player, and I never played baritone sax in there again.”
Jones recorded “Because I Love You” for the “Note by Note” CD, with his bari man recording Jones’ long-ago part just as it was in 1960. Other songs from the companion piece album that folks might hear live Friday include the MGs’ “Time Is Tight,” “Havana Moon” — a Chuck Berry number that Jones recorded with Carlos Santana — and two new songs that Jones’ son wrote.
Ted Jones is also responsible for the hot blues/rock solo in the “Note by Note” version of “Born Under a Bad Sign.” Booker T. Jones, unaware that his son was teaching himself to play, discovered Ted playing several years back, in his family room in West Hollywood, California.
“I actually thought he had Joe Bonamassa on YouTube,” Jones said. “But it was Ted playing. I heard him, and we’ve been going ever since. We have a nice rapport. He can look at me. I can look at him. And we have an understanding that I’ve never had with anybody else before. Quite nice, that.”
