Until recently, Songs From the Road Band was one of bluegrass’ best-kept secrets.
It makes sense; the Asheville, North Carolina-based supergroup, which plays at Fifth & Federal Station on Friday, was just a side project until about 20 months ago.
But with the success of Songs From The Road’s chart-topping fourth album, “Road to Nowhere,” the cat’s starting to make its way out of the bag.
“It’s always been a dream project to play with your favorite pickers and singers, who are also your best friends,” says bassist Charles R. Humphrey III, formerly of Steep Canyon Rangers.
Humphrey, a Grammy winner and two-time nominee for Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year, started Songs From The Road Band as a recording project in the mid 2000s.
He started by tapping his old friends Mark Schimick, known for his mandolin work with Larry Keel & Natural Bridge, and guitarist Sam Wharton. Humphrey, who founded Rangers in 2000 as a student at UNC Chapel Hill, eventually brought in national fiddle champion James Schlender to round out the current lineup.
The veritable list of musical who’s who didn’t end with these musicians. Jon Stickley, of the Jon Stickley Trio, Andy Thorn of Leftover Salmon, Mandolin Orange’s Andrew Marlin, and members of Town Mountain have all made appearances on the group’s albums over the years.
“We’ve had a lot of guests on the records that have gone on to have amazing careers,” says Humphrey. “... I think that’s kind of been a talent as well, being able to surround ourselves with great performers and recognizing their talents before their national fame.”
While the majority of the members have long careers in the bluegrass circuit, Songs From the Road Band isn’t necessarily a bluegrass group — even if the group does lean toward newgrass, Humphrey says.
“We don’t really have an obligation to be a traditional band,” he says. “I think Mark and I’ve been playing music long enough that we don’t have to prove anything to anybody. So, we just kind of play what we like.”
Songs From The Road is starting to pick up speed thanks to the success of “Road to Nowhere,” which topped the Americana, bluegrass and classic country charts. The group also released a new record, “Waiting on a Ride,” in July.
“Their sound is a fascinating look at how decidedly modern musicians — ones that pay as much homage to The Grateful Dead as they do Bill Monroe — approach traditional mountain music,” John Lawless wrote for Bluegrass Today last year. “Their love for the old time way is evident, as is their obvious command of bluegrass technique. Still, there is something unique about their approach that will surely appeal to diehard bluegrass fans, and seduce a good many jam-grassers over to the old school as well.”
While Songs From The Road Band hasn’t reached the level of fame Humphrey saw during his days with the Steep Canyon Rangers, the group remains ready for the long drive to the top.
“We’re still running into people every week that have never heard the band,” says Humphrey. “We were just ready to work hard and outlast and stay around.”
Before the band travels to Fifth & Federal, Humphrey talked about starting from scratch, putting out two albums back-to-back and the difference between “Waiting on a Ride” and previous records.
You’ve already built one bluegrass powerhouse with Steep Canyon Rangers. What is it like starting from scratch after all this time?
“I love it. Mark and I are being able to go back and play tons of these rooms and festivals that we haven’t done in years. And doing it with our music and our band is very rewarding. Just knowing that people are there to see you and hear your music, that alone is enough.”
In a way, Songs From The Road Band kind of embodies the spirit of bluegrass: a group of old friends getting together to play.
“Yeah, I think that’s a big part of it. And then, the organic process of it being its own language, where you can get together people and you know the same songs and although you’ve never played with them, you can click. You know the arrangements of the songs, and the chord changes and how to sing the harmonies. Bluegrass is unique in that manner.”
Songs From The Road Band put out two albums really close together, last year’s “Road to Nowhere” and “Waiting on a Ride.” Why churn them out back-to-back?
“We ... wanted to put out another record once we started touring full-time to let people know that, ‘Hey, this isn’t a side project anymore.’”
Was working on “Waiting on a Ride” different now that you have been on the road as a full-time band?
“It absolutely was. The band had an opportunity to try about 75% of the material on live audiences for 12 months, so we were about to go in [the studio] and crank it out. We had a blast doing it.”
Emma Schkloven covers arts and entertainment for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5489, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @byEmmaSchkloven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.