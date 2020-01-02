What better way to pay homage to soul music than to name your band after the place that helped define the genre?
That’s exactly what Billy Litz has done with his Asheville-based quartet, Hustle Souls, which plays at Fifth & Federal Station on Saturday.
The name, along with the deference it pays, is fitting.
While Fifth & Federal has hosted many bands from Asheville, Hustle Souls is the “bluesiest, jamiest [band] from Asheville that no one has ever heard about,” says restaurant co-owner Josh Read.
Oddly enough, Hustle Souls wasn’t always a soul band. After Litz left the Peace Corps, he moved to Asheville in 2014 with plans to start a rootsy, singer-songwriter-type project.
“We threw a lot of things at the wall: ragtime, soul, funk, indie rock, whatever, and just followed what worked and dropped what didn’t,” says Litz, calling the process “a natural transition.”
Three years after its founding, Hustle Souls fully embraced its soulful destiny with the release of its first full-length album, “Color,” in 2018.
“It’s hard not to start bobbing your head to a collection of tunes that sounds like it could’ve come from Willie Mitchell’s Hi Records recordings in the early 1970s in between Mitchell’s Al Green productions,” Vincent Harris wrote for the Greenville Journal in 2018.
That groovetastic sound is only enhanced by the old-school tones in Litz’s warm, expressive falsetto.
“I try to evoke the emotion of Sam Cooke, Al Green etc., but I’ll never sing like them,” says Litz. “With vocals, I just try to be emotionally sincere and expressive. And hopefully in-tune.”
Before Hustle Souls brings the swag to Fifth & Federal, Litz talked about the band’s vintage vibe.
You’ve said before that Hustle Souls is “a song band for jam-band people, and a jam band for song-band people.” What do you mean that?
“We don’t really fit cleanly into a scene; aesthetically we line up more with Lake Street Dive or St. Paul and the Broken Bones than say Phish or MOE, but we do like to open up and jam when the time is right. We aren’t a ‘party’ band but you can dance to it. You don’t have to dance to the music to enjoy it — we hope there are other layers there — but we do hope you dance to it.”
Do your rootsy influences still appear in any way?
“Yes, every song is different and some could have definitely come from Wilco or the Band. We still have our intimate moments, and the lyrical and song form approach from rootsy music is ever-present in our songs.”
You released your first album in 2018. Was “Color” a turning point for the group in any way?
“We took a while to nail down our sound. Our last EP before ‘Color’ ranges from prog-rock to funk but also has a country song and an acoustic ragtime song on it. We enjoyed all of that, but we figured out our identity with the songs on ‘Color’ and have something we can point to and say, ‘Yeah that’s Hustle Souls. That’s what we do.’”
There’s a certain retro feel to the production on “Colors.” Can you speak to this at all?
“I think there was a lot of unexplored territory in soul music. When Michael Jackson came in with ‘Off the Wall’ ... pop music kind of overshadowed what was happening in soul music. People kind of left soul music behind for pop music. Nothing like that really happened to rock music, so that genre has been explored in every which way 10 times over. I feel like there is a lot of unexplored territory where soul music was left sitting there by Michael and Prince.
“Of course, you have D’Angelo and Rafael Saadiq and Lauren Hill doing the new-soul thing, which is one way to take soul music into the future, but I think there are many, many other paths that are just now being rediscovered and explored. There is a warmth, a sweetness, a sincere but sentimental ethos behind older soul music that combined with the rebellion of funk. It’s just a wide open space to be creative today.”
Emma Schkloven covers arts and entertainment for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5489, and follow her on Twitter and Instagram @byEmmaSchkloven.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.