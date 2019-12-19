In the past decade, I’ve seen more than 2,000 new movies — hundreds of dramas, comedies, action flicks and more.
Rather than preparing a simple “best of the decade” list of 10 or 20 movies, I’ve broken a decade down into 10 of those genres with their own top 10s.
That gives you 100 movies to discover — for the first time or to re-watch because it’s been a few years — and to argue whether I’ve put them in the right category (Is “The Shape of Water” a drama, sci-fi or romance? It’s all of them, really).
It can sometimes take a few years to judge a film’s greatness, so you’ll only find a couple of 2019 movies here, which means you’re likely to see them on my top-10 list for this year in a couple of weeks.
Best dramas
Hollywood’s most acclaimed auteurs, several of them the writers and directors of these masterpieces, created challenging films on subjects as diverse as social media, madness and journalism at its best and its worst.
1. “The Social Network” (2010)
2. “American Hustle” (2013)
3. “Roma” (2018)
4. “Nightcrawler” (2014)
5. “Moonlight” (2016)
6. “Black Swan” (2010)
7. “Argo” (2012)
8. “Spotlight” (2015)
9. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017)
10. “Birdman” (2014)
Best comedies
I obviously think Ryan Gosling is amusing, as he’s a star in three of these movies, but even better was a movie that changed the idea of women being funny and naughty at the same time and the most underrated Coen Brothers comedy, among others.
1. “Bridesmaids” (2011)
2. “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010)
3. “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014)
4. “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2013)
5. “The Big Short” (2015)
6. “Crazy Stupid Love” (2011)
7. “21 Jump Street” (2012)
8. “The Nice Guys” (2016)
9. “Game Night” (2018)
10. “50/50” (2011)
Best action-adventure
Half of these selections were original, incredibly creative movies. The other half were sequels but ones that showed how the mold can be broken and something better-than-ever can be produced, even many years later as is the case with the “Mad Max” and “Star Wars” franchises.
1. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015)
2. “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014)
3. “Fast Five” (2011)
4. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015)
5. “Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation” (2015)
6. “The Revenant” (2015)
7. “Rush” (2013)
8. “Creed” (2015)
9. “Unstoppable” (2010)
10. “RED” (2010)
Best crime films
Ben Affleck (as actor and director) and Denis Villenueve (as filmmaker) make a pair of appearances on this list of crime movies that were gritty, clever, inventive and mysterious.
1. “Sicario” (2015)
2. “Gone Girl” (2014)
3. “Hell or High Water” (2016)
4. “The Accountant” (2016)
5. “Baby Driver” (2017)
6. “Prisoners” (2013)
7. “End of Watch” (2012)
8. “The Town” (2010)
9. “Good Time” (2017)
10. “The Irishman” (2019)
Best superhero/comic book movies
Go back just one decade previous, from 2000 to 2009, and we’re talking about “The Dark Knight” and “Iron Man” and not much more. This decade has brought the deluge, and with it an evolution into some very entertaining and intelligent cinema, whether some would agree with that or not.
1. “Deadpool” (2016)
2. “Black Panther” (2018)
3. “Wonder Woman” (2017)
4. “Avengers: Endgame” (2019)
5. “X-Men: First Class” (2011)
6. “The Avengers” (2012)
7. “Joker” (2019)
8. “The Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014)
9. “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014)
10. “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017)
Best science-fiction
Some of the most original films of the decade came in this category, led by a sequel so good that it paid tribute to its original inspiration and stands on its own as a classic.
1. “Blade Runner 2049” (2017)
2. “Inception” (2010)
3. “Her” (2013)
4. “Ex Machina” (2015)
5. “Arrival” (2016)
6. “Source Code” (2011)
7. “The Shape of Water” (2017)
8. “Gravity” (2013)
9. “Looper” (2012)
10. “Colossal” (2017)
Best sleepers
Some of these small films are ones you’ve never seen, even years after release, but which featured breakout performances (Jennifer Lawrence and Tom Hardy are a couple of them) and introduced us to some of today’s hottest filmmakers (like Jordan Peele, Marielle Heller and Damien Chazelle).
1. “Whiplash” (2014)
2. “Get Out” (2017)
3. “Winter’s Bone” (2010)
4. “Warrior” (2011)
5. “The Rider” (2018)
6. “Jane Eyre” (2011)
7. “Win-Win” (2011)
8. “The Diary of a Teenage Girl” (2015)
9. “The Skeleton Twins” (2014)
10. “The Lovers” (2017)
Best movies aimed at adult audiences
All movies are made with some level of interest for adults — they buy the tickets — but the key here is movies aimed directly at them, and that more and more rarely get made, from Westerns and domestic dramas to seniors facing their mortality.
1. “True Grit” (2010)
2. “Moneyball” (2011)
3. “Beginners” (2011)
4. “The Sessions” (2012)
5. “Please Give” (2010)
6. “Tully” (2018)
7. “Marriage Story” (2019)
8. “The Descendants” (2011)
9. “The Hero” (2017)
10. “The Old Man and the Gun” (2018)
Best movies for teens
Dealing with subjects ranging from the comedic and the tragic to everyday teen experiences, these are the movies of the past decade that I found fascinating in their complexity and authenticity and that I shared as soon as possible with my daughters.
1. “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012)
2. “The Hate U Give” (2018)
3. “The Spectacular Now” (2013)
4. “Lady Bird” (2017)
5. “Eighth Grade” (2018)
6. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” (2013)
7. “Wonder” (2017)
8. “Booksmart” (2019)
9. “Waves” (2019)
10. “Leave No Trace” (2018)
Best romantic movies
Cinematic romance comes in many forms, whether it be a musical, a poetic pair, a second chance or friends realizing there is something more to their relationship. See if these don’t make you swoon.
1. “La La Land” (2016)
2. “Paterson” (2016)
3. “If Beale Street Could Talk” (2018)
4. “Enough Said” (2013)
5. “Sleeping With Other People” (2015)
6. “The Big Sick” (2017)
7. “Call Me By Your Name” (2017)
8. “Brooklyn” (2015)
9. “Cafe Society” (2016)
10. “Crazy Rich Asians” (2018)
