Halloween is a week away but festivities start now.
Coming your way over the next few days: Camp Kum-Ba-Yah’s Hallowoods Family Festival, featuring pumpkin painting, costume contests and more; the last weekend of Liberty University's Scaremare; and the Academy Center of the Arts’ Wicked Warehouse adult Halloween party.
That’s only the beginning; keep reading for more events and start making your plans now.
Today
Liberty University’s Scaremare continues tonight, Friday and Saturday, opening at 7:30 p.m. each night at 2300 Carroll Ave. The 40-minute journey takes visitors through “creepy trails, dark woods and eventually … the House.” Gates close at 11 p.m., but anyone in line at that point will still be admitted. Tickets are $10 per person; a $12 lineslasher ticket also is available for groups of 15 or more, which guarantees entry within 30 minutes of the group’s scheduled appointment. (434) 582-2180, www.liberty.edu/scaremare.
Camp Kum-Ba-Yah , 4415 Boonsboro Road, is holding its Hallowoods Family Festival from 5 to 7 p.m. It includes pumpkin painting and carving, food trucks, kettle corn, a costume parade and contest with prizes, leaf rubbings and a fall photo booth. Admission is $15 for a family pass, which includes one pumpkin. (434) 384-1755, www.campkumbayah.org.
Friday
Amazement Square’s annual Ugly Bug Ball, the museum’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will be held at 6:30 p.m. The event will be hosted by 40 regional celebrities and also includes live music, dancing, a catered dinner and performances. Tickets are $150 per person. (434) 845-1888, www.amazementsquare.org.
The South Moose Family Center 1727, 934 Waterlick Road, is holding a Haunted Hayride and Haunted Trail from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $8 per person, and children younger than 3 get in free. www.facebook.com/LynchburgSouthMoose.
The Academy Center of the Arts’ Wicked Warehouse — featuring live music by The Dundies, signature spooky drinks, a costume contest and more — is set for 8 p.m. in the Warehouse Theatre. Tickets are $10, and a cash bar will be available. (434) 846-8499, www.academycenter.org.
Spectrum Arts and Inspirare’s Make the Ghoultide Gay: A Collection of Scarols — which reimagines “all your favorite Christmas carols rewritten for Halloween [with] spooky words and spooky music,” along with readings and poetry — will be held at 8 p.m. at the Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge St. in Bedford, with another performance at 6 p.m. Sunday at Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, 1021 New Hampshire Ave. in Lynchburg. Costume prizes will be available, and the tickets, which range from $12 to $15, include light hors d’oeuvres and wine. www.facebook.com/SpectrumArtsSociety.
Saturday
The Jamerson Family YMCA, 801 Wyndhurst Dr., is hosting its Halloween at the YMCA event from 2 to 4 p.m. The entry fee is $5 per child, with a $15 family maximum, and adults get in free. (434) 582-1900, www.ymcacva.org/locations/jamerson-family-ymca.
Lazy Days Winery’s Hallowine, featuring live music, a bonfire, vendors and food, runs from 5 to 10 p.m., at the winery, 1351 Amherst Hwy. Admission is $10 and includes a wine tasting and Hallowine glass. (434) 381-6088.
Randolph College’s “A Spooky Night at Randolph,” featuring a silent movie accompanied by creepy organ music, will be held at 7 p.m. in Houston Memorial Chapel. Costumes are encouraged. www.randolphcollege.edu.
The Liberty Way ‘80s & ‘90s Halloween Party will be held at 7 p.m. at Speakertree, 901 Jefferson St. Includes giveaways, a dance and costume contest, music, drinks, food and more. Admission is $5 at the door. www.speakertree.com/shows.
Phase 2’s Big Halloween Bash, featuring music by the Jive Brothers, kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door, and costume prizes will be awarded. (434) 846-3206, https://phase2club.com.
The Rare Form Halloween Party at The Clubhouse begins at 8 p.m. at The Clubhouse Bar & Billiards, 21174 Timberlake Road, featuring special guest Dylan Singletary. Costumes are welcome. (434) 239-7665, www.theclubhouselynchburg.com.
The Lynchburg Gothic League’s “Every Day is Halloween” — a monthly alternative music and dance night featuring dark wave, early punk, ’80s new wave/synth-pop, old-school goth and industrial music — is celebrating its second anniversary with a party at 10:30 p.m. at Rivermont Pizza. It will include live music by The Visionary, “Lynchburg’s very own super talented dark synth-wave and dark theatrical act,” according to its Facebook listing. Black and spooky attire encouraged. www.facebook.com/everydayishalloweenatthecrypt.
Sunday
The Craddock Terry Hotel and Event Center and Fur Kidz Pet Boutique are teaming up for a Paw-loween Costume Contest, set to run from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the hotel, 1312 Commerce St. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. on the front patio of Shoemakers, and the contest kicks off at 2 p.m. The event also includes fall-themed snacks, hot apple cider and prizes. (434) 455-1500, www.craddockterryhotel.com.
The Virginian Hotel is holding a family-friendly Monster Bash from 4 to 6 p.m., featuring a costume contest, haunted tours, gypsy readings, a spooky buffet, pumpkin decorating and more. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 for children ages 4 to 18, with a portion of ticket sales donated to the United Way of Central Virginia. (434) 616-4436, www.thevirginianhotel.com.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
The Anne Spencer House & Garden Museum, 1313 Pierce St., is showing 1972’s “Blacula” and 1973’s “Scream Blacula Scream” during its Soul Cinema Scary Movie Night, which begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. (434) 845-1313, www.facebook.com/pg/AnneSpencerMuseum/events.
The Academy Center of the Arts will host its last Haunted Historic Theatre Tour from 7 to 9:30 p.m., featuring staff and a paranormal team as they investigate the historic theater. The tour is limited to 50 people and runs twice per night. (434) 846-8499 or https://academycenter.org/event/haunted-tours/.
Grounded Earth, 3831 Old Forest Road, is hosting a night of ghost stories, as told by psychic/medium Therese Sharp and ghost hunter Jennifer King, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sharp will be “sharing select stories from her over 40 years experience with trapped spirits, hauntings and communication with the deceased,” according to the event listing, while King will share “a selection of EVP’s and photos from different investigations.” The cost is $20 per person, and tickets must be purchased in advance. (434) 515-1702, www.facebook.com/pg/GroundedEarthLYH/events.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Bedford’s Bower Center for the Arts’ 2nd Annual Bower Witching Hour runs from 5 to 9 p.m. The lobby will be open for trick or treaters, and there also will be a free photo booth. (540) 586-4235, www.bowercenter.org.
Waterstone Pizza’s Adult Halloween Party begins with a 6 p.m. bike ride down the Blackwater Creek Trail with Bikes Unlimited, followed by a party at the restaurant, 1309 Jefferson St., featuring live music by Rendezvous, a costume contest, a pumpkin keg, fire pit and s’mores bar, and more. (434) 455-1515, www.waterstonepizza.com.
Fifth & Federal Station is hosting a Halloween Open Mic Party at 8 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and perform as their favorite artist or band, and prizes will be awarded for best tribute performance and best dressed. (434) 386-8113, www.fifthandfederal.com.
Mourn The Illusion’s Horrific Bash 2 will be held at The Stoney Badger Tavern, 30096 Old Forest Road, featuring costume contests, decorations and more. Doors open at 9 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Admission is $5. (434) 384-3004, www.stoneybadgertavern.com.
Friday, Nov. 1
Historic Avenel’s Avenel Paranormal Nights are scheduled to run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 at the Bedford home, 413 Avenel Ave. They include interaction with paranormal teams, performances by Magician Magic Mike and refreshments. Tickets are $15 in advance. (540) 583-0098.
