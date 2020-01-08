Last week, former Burg reporter Emma Schkloven and I shared some of the 2020 events we’re most looking forward to in the coming months.
Those eight events were just a drop in the bucket of what’s on its our way. This winter, expect a new jazz dinner series at the Craddock Terry Hotel; Wolfbane Productions’ 1920s-set take on “Guys and Dolls,” where the entire theater will be transformed into a speakeasy; a Cajun dance party at Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s Aviary; Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra and Jefferson Choral Society presenting Broadway tunes and chart toppers, respectively, in new concerts; and more.
And it all starts now.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, InTuition Theatre Group is debuting its latest show, the Harry Potter parody “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic,” at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St. InTuition provides money for college tuition to high school and college level actors and tech workers in the Lynchburg area by giving them hands-on experience in student-run plays. Tickets are $10, and the show also will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/intuitiontheatregroup.
Also happening Thursday: MasterWorx Theatre’s production of Irving Berlin’s “Holiday Inn,” set for 7:30 p.m. in the Academy Center of the Arts’ Warehouse Theatre. More performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The musical, based on the Universal Pictures film, is about a couple who turns a farmhouse into “a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July.” Tickets range from $15 to $20. For more information, visit https://masterworxtheater.com/events or https://academycenter.org/event/holiday-inn.
Below, we’ve listed 35 more events coming your way between now and the end of February. Remember that dates and times always are subject to change, so make sure to call the venue before heading out. And continue checking out our weekly calendars for even more events as the weeks go on.
Thursday, Jan. 16
» Jefferson Forest High School’s Cavalier Theatre is kicking off 2020 with “Treasure Island,” based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s pirate adventure, at 7 p.m., with more performances set for 7 p.m. Jan. 17, 1 and 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and 3 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors. http://cavaliertheatre.com.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Jan. 18
» Fifth & Federal Station’s Winter Whiskey Fest, which runs from 1 to 6 p.m., will celebrate the restaurant’s third anniversary. Nelson County’s Silverback Distillery and Virginia Distillery are among the participants; the event also includes educational presentations about Virginia whiskey history, the distillation process and more, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.; awards for best whiskey cocktail and best whiskey spirit; and live music by the Whiskey Shakes from 4 to 6 p.m. Admission is $18. www.fifthandfederal.com/store/p19/Whiskey_Winter_Fest_Tasting_Tickets_January_18th.html.
» The Craddock Terry Hotel is hosting a new event, Jazz Night with Tony Craddock Jr. & Cold Front, at 6:30 p.m. In addition to the performance, the event includes a four-course meal prepared by Culinary Director Jason Arbusto with wine pairings and an optional cocktail hour. Tickets are $150 for the dinner and performance and $200 with the cocktail hour included and front-row seating. (434) 455-1510, events@shoemakersdining.com.
❄ ❄ ❄
Tuesday, Jan. 21
» The exhibition “Geometric Aljamía: a Cultural Transliteration” — which features paper-cut installations by artists from the U.S., Canada, Dubai and Afghanistan exploring “geometry as a fundamental aspect of art and as a way to communicate universal ideas across cultures” — will open in the University of Lynchburg’s Daura Gallery with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. and remain up through April 10. www.lynchburg.edu/academics/academic-community-centers/daura-gallery.
❄ ❄ ❄
Friday, Jan. 24
» Magician Mike Super — who press materials tout for combining illusions with “the hilarity of a headline comedian” — will perform at 7:30 p.m. at the Academy of Music Theatre. Super was a finalist on season nine of “America’s Got Talent” in 2014 and previously was the winner of NBC’s “Phenomenon,” which aired in 2007 and was judged by illusionists Criss Angel and Uri Gellar. Super’s final trick during this show will be to reveal a headline prediction he made for The News & Advance. He sent the prediction to the Academy in a sealed envelope last month, and it will be stored in a vault at the Bank of the James until the show. Tickets range from $14 to $72. https://academycenter.org/event/mike-super.
» The Listening’s first open mic of 2020, set for 8 p.m. at Speakertree, 901 Jefferson St., will focus on the words that open the Preamble to the Constitution: “We the People.” Participants are invited to reflect on what those words mean to them through song, dance or other forms of artistic expression. Sign-up for the open mic starts at 7:45 p.m. Admission is a $5 donation at the door to support The Listening’s mission to “engage, change and save lives with the performing arts.” facebook.com/WelcomeToTheListening.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Jan. 25
» Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra’s Broadway By Request — featuring songs from “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Rent,” “Jersey Boys” and more — will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $25 to $82. https://academycenter.org/event/lso-broadway, www.lynchburgsymphony.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Wednesday, Jan. 29
» BodyVox, a Portland, Oregon-based dance troupe, and a live string quartet will perform together during “Cosmosis,” a “provocative marriage of dance, theater, film and chamber music,” set for 7:30 p.m. in Sweet Briar College’s Murchison Lane Auditorium. The show features nine pieces set to live music written by everyone from Debussy and Ravel to contemporary composers and alt-rock legend Elliot Smith. www.sbc.edu/events.
❄ ❄ ❄
Thursday, Jan. 30
» The exhibit “Josef Albers and the ‘Interaction of Color’” — based on Albers’ 1963 publication “The Interaction of Color,” which was “conceived as a handbook and teaching aid for artists, instructors and students” — will open in Sweet Briar’s Pannell Gallery with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. https://sbc.edu/arts/art-exhibits-and-events.
» Wolfbane Productions’ “Guys and Dolls” opens at 8 p.m., with more performances on select dates through Feb. 23. The production will be set in the 1920s — inspired by the theme for Wolfbane’s new season, “Howling Twenties” — with its indoor performance venue, The Wolf Den (197 Old Courthouse Road in Appomattox) transformed into a speakeasy for what the creative team promises will be an immersive experience with no traditional stages or performance areas. www.wolfbane.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Friday, Jan. 31
» Alluvion Stage Company’s “Parade” will open in Liberty University’s Tower Theater at 7:30 p.m., with more performances on select dates through Feb. 16. Set in 1913, the musical — “filled with soaring music and a heart-wrenching story, offering a moral lesson about the dangers of prejudice and ignorance” — is about a Jewish man living in Georgia who is put on trial for murder. www.alluvionstage.com.
» The Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College’s latest exhibit, “Scorched Earth,” opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The show features artist Beatrice Modisett’s large-scale paintings, “formed through the accrual and erosion of layers and layers of thinned oil paint,” according to press materials. “Various objects are placed under and on top of the canvas and the resulting hills and valleys direct, disrupt and imprint the paint’s flow and surface.” Modisett also will give an artist talk in the gallery at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. www.maiermuseum.org.
» The Academy Center of the Arts’ Academy Youth Theatre will present “Disney’s Frozen Jr.” at 7 p.m., with more performances at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 2 p.m. Feb. 2. Tickets range from $10 to $17. https://academycenter.org/disneys-frozen-jr.
❄ ❄ ❄
Sunday, Feb. 2
» The Legacy Museum’s Black History Month Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. at the Miller Center, featuring a presentation followed by a traditional soul food “Sunday Supper.” Meal tickets, which cost $15 for adults and $8 for children younger than 12, must be purchased by Jan. 31. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/event/black-history-month-celebration.
❄ ❄ ❄
Monday, Feb. 4
» The Bower Center for the Arts’ 6th Annual Edna Curry/John Bower Exhibition, which honors the center’s primary benefactors, will open and run through March 14, with an awards reception scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, featuring comments from the judge at 6 p.m. www.bowercenter.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Friday, Feb. 7
» Brookville Middle School students will present “Shrek Jr.” at 7 p.m. at Brookville High School, with more performances set for 7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9. All tickets are $5. www.lynchburgtickets.com/shrekjr.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Feb. 8
» Endstation Theatre Company is hosting the gala fundraiser “One Night Only” in the Academy Center of the Arts’ Warehouse Theatre. The event is black tie optional and features dinner and drinks, an auction and performances by Lynchburg native Taylor Rodriguez, who recently was named the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Champion by Elvis Presley Enterprises; Sage Melcher, an actor, singer/songwriter and dancer living in New York; and Jonathan Mousset, a Manhattan-based actor/singer. Both Melcher and Mousset appeared in Endstation’s recent production of “My Way.” Tickets are $125 per person, and doors open at 6 p.m. (434) 226-0686, www.endstationtheatre.org.
» Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is holding a “Frozen”-themed Daddy/Daughter Dance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lynchburg Armory, 1200 Church St. The $7 admission includes two hours of dancing, light refreshments, a photo booth and one party favor for each daughter. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/programs-and-activities/daddy-daughter-dance.
❄ ❄ ❄
Sunday, Feb. 9
» Old City Cemetery will host a Valentine’s Concert at 3 p.m., featuring oboist William P. Parrish Jr. and pianist Claudia Jones Patterson playing gospel, classical and jazz music. Seating is limited, and admission costs $15. www.gravegarden.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Wednesday, Feb. 12
» E.C. Glass Theatre’s season continues with “The Heart of Robin Hood,” a “spirited new version of the great English legend” that premiered at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon in November, with more performances on Feb. 13, 14 and 15. http://glasstheatre.org/season.
❄ ❄ ❄
Thursday, Feb. 13
» The Second City comedy troupe will bring its show, “Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons,” to the Academy of Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $9 to $72. https://academycenter.org/event/second-city-3.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Feb. 15
» Roots, R&B and folk group Kyshona and the Shonettes are performing at Bedford Central Library, 321 North Bridge St., at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Friends of the Bedford Library Concert Series. The band is fronted by Kyshona Armstrong, who has been featured on NPR’s “World Café Live” and in 2015 was named one of the top 5 roots artists to watch by CMT Edge. Before embarking on her music career, she worked as a music therapist for incarcerated and institutionalized adults and children. Tickets are $15. (540) 586-8911, www.friendsofbedfordlibrary.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Thursday, Feb. 20
» University of Lynchburg Theatre is presenting “Pride and Prejudice” at 7:30 p.m., with more performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 23, in the Dillard Theatre. Press materials promise the show is “not your ordinary Jane Austen” and offers a “delightfully postmodern view of 19th century England [that] is a merry, bold and boisterous homage to Jane Austen’s most beloved novel.” www.lynchburg.edu/academics/majors-and-minors/theatre.
❄ ❄ ❄
Friday, Feb. 21
» Another Austen tale, “Sense and Sensibility,” will open in Liberty University’s Box Theater, with more performances on select dates through March 1. www.liberty.edu/theatre.
» Renaissance Theatre Company’s production of “M*A*S*H” opens, with more performances on Feb. 22, 28 and 29 and March 1, 5, 6 and 7. www.renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org.
» Gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds will perform in Liberty University’s LaHaye Event Space at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $12 to $18 in advance, with a $5 increase at the door. www.liberty.edu/sa.
» Amherst Glebe Arts Response, Inc. (AGAR) continues its monthly jazz series with “Roots of Jazz,” featuring Adam Larrabee on guitar and banjo and Ross Martin on acoustic and electric guitar, at 6:30 p.m. at Second Street Amherst, 194 Second St. Admission is $10 at the door, and advanced tickets are not available. (434) 989-3215.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Feb. 22
» Jefferson Choral Society’s “More Chart Toppers of the Past” is set for 7:30 p.m. in the historic Academy of Music Theatre. The show is a sequel to last year’s performance of Billboard and Broadway chart toppers, this time featuring songs like “Across the Universe,” “California Dreamin,’” “Moon River,” “I’m a Believer,” “It Had to Be You” and more, accompanied by a rock band. Tickets are $26. https://academycenter.org/event/jcs-chart-toppers.
» Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is hosting a Cajun Dance Party from 7 to 9 p.m. in The Aviary, 400 Grove St., featuring traditional dancing, food and live music from Bayou Faux Pas. Dance lessons will feature a mix of Cajun two-step, waltzes and more, according to press materials, and festive attire is encouraged. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 10; New Orleans Creole-style gumbo will be served for $5 per bowl. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/event/cajun-dance-party.
❄ ❄ ❄
Sunday, Feb. 23
» Educator and author DuBois Miller will talk about his life growing up in Lynchburg during “Why and How I Wrote About Tinbridge Hill,” set for 3 p.m. at Old City Cemetery and co-sponsored by the Legacy Museum of African American History. Miller has written two books about his former neighborhood, “Ten on Tin” and “Three More on Tin.” www.gravegarden.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Thursday, Feb. 27
» Heritage High School’s Pioneer Theatre will present “Agnes of God” and “Never the Sinner” in repertory, with shows scheduled for Feb. 27, 28 and 29 and March 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. www.lcsedu.net/schools/hhs/about/activities/pioneer-theatre.
» Sweet Briar College’s spring musical, “Fountain of You,” will open at 7:30 p.m., with more performances at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 and 2:30 p.m. March 1. The concert musical is “an irreverent and fantastical satire of the societal values of youth and beauty and gendered roles inherent in them,” according to the Bethany Arts Community, where playwrights Tasha Gordon-Solman and Faye Chiao worked on the script while in residency. www.sbc.edu/events.
❄ ❄ ❄
Friday, Feb. 28
» The circus troupe Cirque FLIP Fabrique will present one of its shows, “Blizzard” — a “crazy, poetic and gentle journey in the dead of winter” — at 7:30 p.m. in the Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $14 to $56. https://academycenter.org/event/flip-fabrique.
» “Passages: An Installation in Progress by Cheryl Harper” will open at the Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, with a reception at 5 p.m. and an artist talk by Harper at 7 p.m. The site-specific installation explores “themes of heritage, identity, persecution and privilege.” In addition to hangings, floor objects and hand-printed wallpaper, the installation features a family wedding dress overlaid with other clothing and accessories owned by mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers, according to press materials. http://maiermuseum.org.
❄ ❄ ❄
Saturday, Feb. 29
» Beatleologist Scott Freiman will present the multimedia lecture “Deconstructing Abbey Road” — featuring tales of the Fab Four’s recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios, a “track-by-track journey explaining the inspiration for the songs and their evolution in the studio” — at 7:30 p.m. in the Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $56. https://academycenter.org/event/deconstructing-abbey-road.
