This year’s Black History Month events run the gamut, from a Virginia Opera production that honors the struggles and successes of African Americans to a Lynchburg Museum mini-exhibit focusing on Green Book locations in Lynchburg to Farmville’s Robert Russa Moton Museum visiting Timbrook Library for a special presentation.
We’ve got all the details on those events and more below; remember that dates and times always are subject to change, so check with the venue before heading out. And continue looking at our calendars throughout February for more events as the month goes on.
Sunday, Feb. 2
» The Legacy Museum of African American History’s Black History Month Celebration will be held at 3 p.m. at the Miller Center, featuring a presentation followed by a traditional soul food “Sunday Supper.” Meal tickets, which cost $15 for adults and $8 for children younger than 12, must be purchased by Jan. 31. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/event/black-history-month-celebration.
Thursday, Feb. 6
» The Kuumba Dance Ensemble will be performing in Randolph College’s Houston Memorial Chapel at 7:30 p.m. www.randolphcollege.edu.
» Virginia Opera is presenting “Oh Freedom!” — an educational production that honors “the struggles and successes of African-Americans from arrival as slaves until today” — at 6:30 p.m. in the Lynchburg Public Library’s Community Meeting Room. The production is 45 minutes long, and seating is open first come, first served. (434) 455-3620, vaopera.org.
Friday, Feb. 7
» The Lynchburg Museum will kick off Black History Month with the mini-exhibit “Green Book Locations in Lynchburg,” focused on local places listed in Green Books, which guided black motorists to safe and welcoming businesses across the country between 1936 and 1964. The exhibit — featuring copies of several Green Books, a map of the city showing Green Book stops and historical and contemporary photographs of the businesses, including the Manhattan Hotel, King’s Tavern and Selma’s Beauty Parlor — will open during First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., and remain up through March 1. https://www.facebook.com/events/517131252238578.
Saturday, Feb 8
» The Robert Russa Moton Museum will be visiting Timbrook Library, 18891 Leesville Road, from 11 a.m. to noon in an outreach opportunity for families. The museum is the former Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, where black students went on strike in 1951, demanding learning conditions equal to those at the white high school; the state NAACP took their case and it became one of five the Supreme Court considered in its 1954 Brown v. Board of Education ruling.
The presentation at Timbrook will touch on various SOLS and is designed for elementary schoolers, but all grade levels are invited. (434) 592-9551, https://campbellcountylibraries.org.
» The Legacy Museum of African American History and the Lynchburg Public Library are teaming up to host a film screening and discussion about the 2018 film “Green Book” at 2 p.m. in the library’s Community Meeting Room. A facilitated discussion will be lead by Kelley Deetz, director of programming, education and visitor engagement at Stratford Hall, after the screening. (434) 455-6300, https://lynchburgpubliclibrary.org.
» The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy will hold a “Paint in the Park” event from 2 to 4 p.m. in the park visitor center, as part of 2020 Black History Month programming. The event will celebrate the life of Washington and will be led by Suzanne Ross, a member of the Bald Knob Artists Group. The cost is $20 for instruction and materials, and pre-registration is required. For ages 12 and older. Participants should bring a smock or apron. (540) 721-2094, www.nps.gov/bowa.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
» The Kuumba Dance Ensemble will perform at the Lynchburg Public Library at 6 p.m. The event will feature a lecture and demonstration that includes drumming, artifacts, clothing and audience participation. www.facebook.com/pg/LynchburgPublicLibrary/events.
Thursday, Feb. 13
» Lynchburg Mayor Treney Tweedy will speak at 6 p.m. in Randolph College’s Nichols Theater as part of its Black History Month programming. www.randolphcollege.edu.
Thursday, Feb. 20
» The Kuumba Dance Ensemble is hosting a workshop for ages 4 to 12 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lynchburg Public Library. Attendees should wear comfortable clothes, and parents can join if they wish. www.facebook.com/pg/LynchburgPublicLibrary/events.
» Owen Caldwell, one of the first African American students to integrate E.C. Glass High School, will speak at 6 p.m. in Randolph College’s Nichols Theater. www.randolphcollege.edu.
Friday, Feb. 21
» Liberty University’s Office for Equity and Inclusion is hosting a “Soul Night of the Arts,” celebrating black music, painting, sculptures and dance, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the Liberty University Alumni Ballroom, Montview Student Union. There also will be a soul food demonstration. www.liberty.edu/oei.
Sunday, Feb. 23
» Liberty University’s chapter of Bridging The Gap Urban Ministries (BTGUM) is hosting Gospel Fest: The Revival at 7 p.m. in Liberty University’s Towns Auditorium, School of Business, in partnership with the LU Office of Equity and Inclusion.
» Educator and author DuBois Miller will talk about his life growing up in Lynchburg during “Why and How I Wrote About Tinbridge Hill,” set for 3 p.m. at Old City Cemetery and co-sponsored by the Legacy Museum of African American History. Miller has written two books about his former neighborhood, “Ten on Tin” and “Three More on Tin.” www.gravegarden.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 26
» The University of Lynchburg Black Students Association will present a “living wax museum” at 6 p.m. in Memorial Ballroom, Hall Campus Center. Students will dress up to portray black historical figures who were active in politics, social issues, athletics, arts, science and more, according to the university, and will speak about various aspects of black and African American history. www.lynchburg.edu.
Thursday, Feb. 27
» Randolph College is hosting a theatrical production in honor of Black History Month, produced by Teresa Harris, at 7 p.m. in Thoresen Theatre. www.randolphcollege.edu.
Saturday, Feb. 29
» The Booker T. Washington National Monument will host a Frederick Douglass Living History Re-enactment Program, featuring a first-person interpretation of the famed social reformer and abolitionist, at 2 p.m. (540) 721-2094, www.nps.gov/bowa.
Tuesday, March 3
» “The World Is My Stage,” the University of Lynchburg’s annual Black History Month Showcase, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Hall Campus Center’s Memorial Ballroom. The showcase includes an appearance by Mykee Fowlin, a performance artist, psychologist, poet and motivational speaker whose mission is “to create an atmosphere of worldwide inclusion, not just tolerance, towards all people.” www.lynchburg.edu.
Casey Gillis is the features editor at The News & Advance and editor of weekly entertainment publication The Burg. Reach her at (434) 385-5525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.