Saturday’s forecasted heat advisory will affect several local events.
The D-Day National Memorial in Bedford has canceled its A 1940s Homefront Festival and won’t have any guided tours on Saturday, while organizers of the Riverfront Park concert featuring The Steve Miller Band have announced the show will run later to “mitigate potential audience heat issues.”
Gates for the concert will now open at 6:30 p.m., with the first act, Matt Anderson, performing at 7:30 p.m. Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives take the stage at 8 p.m., followed by The Steve Miller Band from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.
The change “will allow the sun to be mostly obscured behind the buildings and overall temperatures cooler when the audience is present,” according to a news release put out by City Auditorium, which is hosting the concert.
For more information, visit www.dday.org or http://cityauditorium.com/.