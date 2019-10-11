Lynchburg baker Tarsha Joyner will be making her third appearance on the Food Network this Sunday when she competes on “Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.”
The show, which is in its second season, pits bakers against each other as they each create elaborate gingerbread masterpieces based on a specific theme. The winners of three preliminary rounds move on to compete for $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine during a grand finale later this month.
Joyner’s episode, “When Aliens Attack,” airs at 10 p.m. Sunday.
After three rounds of baking in the heat of the kitchen, Lynchburg resident Tarsha Joyner wo…
“This was a new take for me on doing gingerbread,” said Joyner, who is known in the Lynchburg community as Mrs. Joy. “You never think about gingerbread for Halloween.”
A University of Lynchburg graduate and self-taught baker, Joyner is no stranger to the spotlight. Following her win on Food Network’s "Christmas Cookie Challenge" in 2015, she opened Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats on Commerce Street.
In 2017, she was back competing on the network's "Guy's Grocery Games" spin-off "Dessert Games," where she came in second place.
This summer, the baker announced plans to relocate the business to Mechanicsville, though the move is currently delayed until a new owner takes over her lease downtown, she said.
Even after the move, Joyner said the business will still make deliveries to Lynchburg.
“By then," she says, "we may have a food truck.”
Tarsha Joyner, owner of Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats at 1008 Commerce St., has anno…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.