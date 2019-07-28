August is one of those lonely months without a well-known holiday.
Fortunately for pet lovers, there’s a slew of “national days” in August promoting causes related to our companion animals.
If you have a shelter dog and don’t know when to observe his or her birthday, despair no more. Aug. 1 is National Shelter Dog Birthday (known as Dogust). Shelter cats have their universal birthday on Oct. 1 (Catober).
Starting Aug. 4, there is a whole week devoted to assistance dogs, who help mitigate the challenges of disabled people.
Aug. 5 is National Work Like a Dog Day to recognize all canine employment. Humans have harnessed the skills and brute strength of dogs for millenniums. Ancient war dogs engaged in battle, and for centuries turnspit dogs ran in wheels to keep meat turning over fires.
Modern dogs have more glamorous jobs. We have dogs trained to sniff out anything from illicit drugs to cancer. War dogs now are mostly used to detect bombs and enemy combatants. A dog named Cairo joined Seal Team 6 in raiding the bin Laden compound in Pakistan (some military dogs even do tandem jumps out of aircraft).
Aug. 8 is International Cat Day. The International Fund for Animal Welfare created it in 2002, although Russia celebrates Cat Day on March 1, and the U.S. has its own cat celebration on Oct. 29. If you really like cats, pay tribute to them all three days. Any cat would tell you they deserve it (or that every day is cat day, silly people). The day aims to raise awareness about cats’ issues, though some may use it as an excuse for cat videos and memes.
Celebrating dogs hasn’t gone global; there is a National Dog Day in America on Aug. 26. Colleen Paige, a self-styled pet and family lifestyle expert, created this day in 2004 to memorialize when her father adopted their first family dog. The day celebrates all dogs and their work and companionship but especially shelter dogs.
Aug. 15 is Check the Chip Day. If your pets are microchipped, make sure the registration is current.
Aug. 17 is National Black Cat Appreciation Day. There are centuries-old superstitions against black cats, and people are urged to adopt a black cat on this day or publicly show off their wonderful black cats to erase the stigma. The stigma is so bad that there is a plain National Black Cat Day on Oct. 27, probably to coincide with Halloween and its witch and black cat motifs.
This year, Aug. 17 boasts two pet days. The second is International Homeless Animals Day, launched by the International Society for Animal Rights in 1992 to promote spay/neuter.
Aug. 22 is National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day. I didn’t see anything comparable for dogs. Common sense says take all your pets to the vet once a year.
Turns out there‘s no time for cat-napping during the dog days of summer when it comes to holidays. There’s too much to celebrate!