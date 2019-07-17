If you’re getting hitched in Lynchburg or one of its surrounding counties, you’ve never had more options than you do right now.
We’ve got country clubs and historic sites, grand ballrooms and rustic barns.
Most of our area colleges have chapels or outdoor picturesque sites on campus — like the University of Lynchburg’s Cloverlea Farm and Memorial Gardens — where alums and others can tie the knot. Some also have reception venues, like Sweet Briar College’s Elston Inn and Conference Center.
Newcomers to the local wedding scene include Southern Provisions Company, which has created a reception site in its Warehouse Space on Langhorne Road; Venue 1848 in downtown Appomattox; and Goode's Glass Hill Venue and Rustburg's Mountain Ridge Venue, both of which offer indoor and outdoor options and sprawling mountain views.
Check out our list of more local venues on the following pages.
But, first, a note: This is by no means a comprehensive list; we’d probably need an entire issue just for that. If your venue was omitted, don’t be offended. Just shoot us an email and we will include you the next time around.
The Aviary, Miller Park, 400 Grove St., Lynchburg
The scene: The Aviary was once home to exotic birds and animals as part of the Miller Park Zoo and, now renovated, can be rented for events, with seating on the main level and a balcony overhead.
Can accommodate: Recommended capacity is 100 people
Get in touch: (434) 455-5858, www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/rentals-and-special-events/the-aviary
Avoca Museum, 1514 Main St., Altavista
The scene: A Virginia landmark, this 1901 plantation home now features a historic museum, arboretum and spacious grounds near the center of Altavista, with the option for an indoor or outdoor ceremony.
Can accommodate: 200 seated, 250 cocktail outdoors; 75 indoors
Get in touch: (434) 369-1076, www.avocamuseum.org
The Bedford Columns, 812 East Main St., Bedford
The scene: Located just outside of downtown Bedford, the Columns can host outdoor ceremonies in its Royal Garden and indoor receptions in the Grand Ballroom, which opens onto a patio with mountain views.
Can accommodate: 150
Get in touch: (540) 586-1407, www.thebedfordcolumns.com
Bella Rose Plantation, 1220 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg
The scene: The renovated, three-floor historic Graves Mill is the main reception venue. The property also includes the Rosedale Mansion, which is home to a bridal suite; the Johnson Cottage, where the groom’s party can get ready; and a creek side ceremony site. There, you’ll find a rotunda complete with a stained glass ceiling and chandelier under which couples can wed, and church-like pews for guest seating.
Can accommodate: 150
Get in touch: (434) 933-3300, http://bellaroseplantation.com
City View by the James, 828 Main St., Lynchburg
The scene: Located on the top floor of the Bank of the James building on Main Street, the space offers some spectacular views of downtown Lynchburg and the James River.
Can accommodate: 200 seated, 300 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 455-0384, www.cityviewbythejames.com
Craddock Terry Hotel and Event Center, 1312 Commerce St., Lynchburg
The scene: The downtown boutique hotel offers on-site catering, carriage rides, in-house event planners and several different event spaces, coupled with views of downtown Lynchburg and the James River.
Can accommodate: 64 to 140 seated, 130 to 250 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 455-1500, www.craddockterryhotel.com
The Farm Basket, 2008 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg
The scene: This Lynchburg favorite provides a quaint location, where receptions can be held on either an outdoor deck overlooking Blackwater Creek or in a second-level dining room with loft-like views of the outdoors.
Can accommodate: 60 seated, 100 cocktail
Get in touch: (800) 432-1107, www.thefarmbasket.com
Glass Hill Venue, 1716 Glass Hill Road, Goode
The scene: Located on 125 acres in Bedford County, Glass Hill offers an outdoor ceremony location and indoor reception site, described as a “refined lodge,” boasting wood floors, a 24-foot ceiling and a large stone fireplace with a mantle made from repurposed tobacco barn timbers.
Can accommodate: Up to 200 guests
Get in touch: (434) 665-8511, glasshillvenue.com
The Glass House, 1019 Jefferson St., Lynchburg
The scene: Located downtown, the venue is quite literally a glass house. Giant windows look out onto Jefferson Street and Riverfront Park, with a newly renovated courtyard outside with garage roll-up doors and an outdoor bar.
Can accommodate: 125 seated and 350 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 544-1176, www.theglasshousevenue.com
Glencliff Manor, 565 English Tavern Road, Rustburg
The scene: The 20th century renovated manor house and grounds allow for outdoor ceremonies, either in the shade of the property’s vine-covered pergola or a gazebo on an island next to a waterfall.
Can accommodate: 250 seated and cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 821-0010, www.glencliffmanor.com
Historic Avenel, 413 Avenel Ave., Bedford
The scene: Ceremonies and receptions can be held at the historic site, located just before you reach downtown Bedford. It was built around 1838 and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Can accommodate: 200 for indoor receptions, 80 for seated banquets or 400 if you include the porches and grounds
Get in touch: (540) 586-1814, www.historicavenel.com
Historic Riverview on the James, 498 Historic Riverview Way, Madison Heights
The scene: This Georgian-style clapboard home overlooks the James River from its porches and was renovated specifically for weddings. Options include an indoor ceremony at the Historic Riverview House or something outdoors in the gazebo, boxwood gardens, corn crib or by the James River.
Get in touch: (434) 944-4519, www.historicriverview.com
Holiday Inn Downtown, 601 Main St., Lynchburg
The scene: The Holiday Inn has a large ballroom and reception area, as well as a lounge, and is within walking distance to many attractions.
Can accommodate: 500 seated or cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 528-2500, www.holidayinn.com/lynchburgva
The Kirkley Hotel, 2900 Candlers Mountain Road, Lynchburg
The scene: The Kirkley Hotel’s grand ballroom and three multipurpose salon rooms boast crystal chandeliers and large open areas for dancing and space for a large indoor reception or ceremony.
Can accommodate: 335 guests
Get in touch: (434) 237-6333, www.kirkleyhotel.com
Lazy Days Winery, 1351 N. Amherst Hwy, Amherst
The scene: The Amherst winery has several possible event spaces, including a large covered pavilion and a renovated cattle livestock auction house that’s been converted into a theater stage/dance floor with amphitheater seating. Ceremonies can be held in the vineyard or down in the property’s dell.
Can accommodate: 300 seated, from 5,000 to 10,000 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 381-6088, lazydayswinery.com
Mead Lake Lodge, 1225 Campbell Hwy, Rustburg
The scene: A rustic, modern lodge nestled in the quiet woods of Campbell County, Mead Lake offers both indoor and outdoor locales for ceremonies.
Can accommodate: 150 to 200 people
Get in touch: (434) 332-3963, www.meadlakelodge.com
Mountain Ridge Venue, 2043 Campbell Hwy., Rustburg
The scene: The venue’s showpiece is a barn — full of “rustic chic charm” — with rolling doors that open onto a patio. Ceremonies can be held by Mountain Ridge’s pergola, with the Blue Ridge Mountains in the background, or somewhere else on the site’s 35 acres of cedar and pine-lined fields.
Can accommodate: 200 seated and 280 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 534-1151, https://mountainridgevenue.com
Old City Cemetery, 401 Taylor St., Lynchburg
The scene: Lynchburg’s historic cemetery grounds have a number of potential ceremony sites. While the chapel is used most often, other spots include the shrub garden, the Confederate Section, the pond and the Station House, or anywhere else on the 27-acre property.
Can accommodate: 50 to 60 people
Get in touch: (434) 847-1465, www.gravegarden.org
The Parlor Ballroom, 108 9th St., Lynchburg
The scene: A staple of downtown Lynchburg, the Parlor Ballroom offers a spacious venue with a historic style.
Can accommodate: 135 seated, 150 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 846-1733, www.parlordowntown.com/ballroom.html
Patrick Henry’s Red Hill, 1250 Red Hill Road, Brookneal
The scene: The historical site, Patrick Henry’s last home and burial site, offers outdoor ceremony locations on the extensive grounds, as well as the new Eugene B. Casey Education & Event Center.
Can accommodate: 125 seated and 175 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 376-2044, www.redhill.org
Peaks of Otter Lodge, 85554 Blue Ridge Pkwy., Bedford
The scene: The Blue Ridge Parkway’s only hotel is surrounded by mountains and offers a lakefront wedding site, with several reception site options inside the lodge.
Can accommodate: Up to 100 guests
Get in touch: (866) 387-9905, www.peaksofotter.com/weddings-and-groups/weddings
Pharsalia, 2333 Pharsalia Road, Tyro
The scene: Located in the Tye River Valley, Pharsalia is an 1814 plantation home built by Thomas Massie as a wedding present for his son, William. The historic home, parlors, porches and various out-buildings are available to be used for events, as well as the lawn and pool area. Pharsalia also is a working flower farm and can provide fresh flowers for weddings.
Can accommodate: 200 seated or cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 277-5231, www.pharsaliaevents.com
Rebec Vineyards, 2229 North Amherst Hwy, Amherst
The scene: The Amherst winery — known for its popular annual Garlic Festival — began hosting outdoor weddings on-site in 2013.
Can accommodate: Up to 200
Get in touch: (434) 946-5168, www.rebecwinery.com
Riverviews Artspace, 901 Jefferson St., Lynchburg
The scene: Receptions can be held inside Riverviews’ 2,700-square-foot Craddock-Terry Gallery — which boasts 17-foot ceilings, arched windows and whatever exhibit is currently on display.
Can accommodate: Up to 200 guests, but varies depending upon art on display
Get in touch: (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net
Sierra Vista, 6302 Forest Road, Bedford
The scene: The 300-acre estate offers panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and multiple spaces — including a spacious barn — for indoor or outdoor events.
Can accommodate: 150 seated, 150 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 841-2013, sierravistava.com
Sorella Farms, 171 Little Ln., Evington
The scene: The historic farm is home to an 1800s-era Amish barn that was brought here from Ohio and rebuilt, now serving as a reception venue. The property can host indoor or outdoor events.
Can accommodate: 200 indoors, 300 outdoors
Get in touch: (434) 907-3598 or (434) 907-8686, www.sorella1827.com
Southern Provisions Company, 2704 Langhorne Road, Lynchburg
The scene: The boutique recently began hosting wedding receptions in its renovated Warehouse Space, which boasts wood ceilings, metal rafters and linen drapes hung on each window. They only host one wedding a weekend, so couples can use the warehouse for their reception and the Storehouse Space next door for the ceremony site and rehearsal dinner.
Can accommodate: Up to 160 guests
Get in touch: (434) 845-2704 or www.southernprovisionscompany.com/weddings
The Spring House, 9789 Richmond Hwy, Lynchburg
The scene: Located eight miles east of Lynchburg, toward Appomattox, the Spring House’s ballroom overlooks a large deck and spring-fed pond. Indoor and outdoor events can be hosted there.
Can accommodate: 175 seated, 250 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 993-2475, www.springhousevirginia.com
Terrace View by the James, 828 Main St., Lynchburg
The scene: The sister spot to City View by the James, Terrace View is a few floors down — the 8th to be exact — and is home to an outdoor terrace and indoor ballroom that provide similar views.
Can accommodate: 220 seated, 300 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 455-0384, www.cityviewbythejames.com
Timberlake Tavern, 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg
The scene: The Timberlake Tavern sits on a knoll overlooking the lake and hosts events in its large ballroom — which often spill out onto the 100-foot-long wrap-around veranda.
Can accommodate: 120 seated indoors, 160 combination indoor/outdoor, or 180 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 665-7435, www.timberlaketavern.com
Tresca on 8th, 724 Commerce St., Lynchburg
The scene: Located in downtown Lynchburg, Tresca’s 5,500-square-foot ballroom boasts hardwood floors, floor-to-ceiling columns and a grand staircase
Can accommodate: 250 seated, 300 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 229-8519, trescaon8th.com
The Trivium, 7821 Bellevue Road, Forest
The scene: This historic antebellum estate spans 11 acres that include a pond in front of which ceremonies can be held and a 3,000-square-foot ballroom.
Can accommodate: 150 seated indoors, 200 cocktail indoors, 200+ outdoors
Get in touch: (540) 586-2823, www.thetrivium.com
Venue 1848, 1848 Church Street, Appomattox
The scene: Built in 1912, the venue features an original tin tile ceiling, hardwood floors and exposed brick, as well as an outdoor courtyard and a second-floor bridal lounge with a private deck.
Can accommodate: 50 seated, 75 cocktail
Get in touch: 434.664.2279, www.venue1848.com
The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church St., Lynchburg
The scene: The renovated 1913-era hotel offers two venues. The 2,880-square-foot Grand Ballroom features 32-foot vaulted ceilings, curved skylights and a grand marble staircase, while the 1,484-square-foot Eleanor Rose Madison Room & Gallery, which features the work of local artists, can be used for a smaller to medium sized reception, or as the site for a cocktail hour.
Can accommodate: 200 seated and 320 cocktail in the Grand Ballroom; 80 seated and 148 cocktail in the Eleanor Rose Madison Ballroom
Get in touch: (434) 329-3200, www.thevirginianhotel.com
West Manor Estate, 3594 Elkton Farm Road, Forest
The scene: West Manor, which rests in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers bride and groom’s suites, a conservatory, an expansive ballroom and an airy glass atrium where indoor ceremonies can feel like they’re being held outdoors.
Can accommodate: 250
Get in touch: (434) 525-0923, www.westmanorevents.com
Winridge Manor, 116 Winridge Drive, Madison Heights
The scene: This historic and spacious estate offers gorgeous mountain views and spacious indoor rooms with an older and elegant style.
Can accommodate: 175 seated indoors, 200 seated outdoors, 200 cocktail
Get in touch: (434) 333-5207, www.winridgemanor.com