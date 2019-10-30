Bob’s Your Apple Punch Ingredients Ice (preferably a large block) 2 cups fresh, unsweetened apple cider or apple juice 1 ½ cups apple brandy or bourbon 1 cup sparkling apple cider, or more as needed ¾ cup spicy ginger ale ½ cup sweet vermouth ½ teaspoon vanilla extract Several dashes Angostura bitters Maple syrup (optional) Lemon and apple slices, star anise, cinnamon sticks, rosemary sprigs, grated nutmeg (optional), for garnish Steps The night before you plan to serve the cocktail, freeze the water for a block of ice (if using). When ready to serve the punch, place the ice in a large punch bowl. Add the fresh apple cider or juice, brandy or bourbon, sparkling apple cider, ginger ale, vermouth and vanilla, then stir gently to combine. Add the bitters, then taste and add some maple syrup, if additional sweetness is desired. Garnish with thin slices of lemon, apples, spices and rosemary, then generously grate nutmeg, if using, across the surface of the punch. Serve over ice in punch cups or rocks glasses.

Spooky Sour Note: If you’re serving guests and want to garnish their cocktails with candy corn, it’s best to garnish all the glasses at once. Take a piece of the candy and wet the yellow base slightly, then slide it, pressing gently, along the rim of a cocktail glass. The candy’s soft texture will yield to the glass edge, forming a little slit where the candy corn can sit. Move the glasses carefully to the freezer to chill, and set them out only when you’re ready to make the drinks. Storage Notes: The simple syrup can be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks. Makes 1 serving Ingredients For the salted honey syrup 1 cup honey ½ cup boiling water ¼ teaspoon kosher salt 2 drops each yellow and red food coloring (optional) For the drink 2 ounces bourbon 1 ounce fresh lemon juice ¾ ounce salted honey syrup 2 dashes Angostura bitters Candy corn (optional; see headnote), for garnish Steps Make the salted honey syrup: Combine the honey, boiling water, salt and food coloring (if using). Stir until the salt dissolves and everything is combined. You should get about 1½ cups. Cool completely. Make the drink: Chill a cocktail glass. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, then add the bourbon, lemon juice, honey syrup and bitters. Shake hard for 20 seconds, then strain through a fine-mesh sieve into the chilled glass, taking care not to knock off the garnish, if using (see headnote).