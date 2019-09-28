Fall festival season is on its way, despite what the thermometer outside is telling us.
Here are some upcoming events that celebrate the season — think pumpkins, apple cider, handmade crafts, hayrides and Brunswick stew. Lots of it.
This is by no means a complete list, but should be enough to get you in the spirit, regardless of the temperatures.
Saturday, Oct. 5
» Point of Honor’s annual Day at the Point — featuring vendors, food trucks, living history demonstrations, a petting zoo, carriage rides, kids’ activities and more — will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the home, located at 112 Cabell St. For more information, call (434) 455-6226, or visit www.pointofhonor.org.
» St. Paul’s Episcopal Mission and The Monacan Indian Nation will hold a 50th anniversary Bazaar and Homecoming, featuring a buffet lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a scholarship auction at 1 p.m., as well as baked goods, quilts, crafts and more. The Monacan Museum also will be open. (434) 525-8305, www.monacannation.com.
» Clifford Ruritan Club’s Sorghum Festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 and 6 at the club, 755 Fletcher’s Level Road. It will include the Virginia State Jousting Championship; performances by Elvis tribute artist Taylor Rodriguez, Glen Shelton, New Standard Bluegrass Band, the Amherst Dance Academy and more; Brunswick Stew; a cakewalk and 50/50; vendors; crafts; face and pumpkin painting; and more. Admission is $5 per car. (434) 826-1163, www.cliffordsorghumfestival.org.
» Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Road, will host a fall bazaar from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring crafts, homemade soup, baked goods, used books and more. The event is sponsored by the Timberlake Methodist Women and will be held in the fellowship hall. (434) 239-1348.
» The Concord Rescue Squad’s annual fundraiser runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the crew hall, 12605 Richmond Hwy. in Concord, featuring an auction, Brunswick Stew, barbecue, a bake sale and raffle. An auction begins at 10 a.m., and stew will be available at 11 a.m. (434) 993-2188.
» Silver Creek & Seaman’s Orchard, 5529 Crabtree Falls Hwy. in Tyro, is hosting its Apple Butter Makin’ Festival from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 5 and 19, featuring a cider-pressing demonstration, pick-your-own pumpkins, children’s games, food and crafters, a corn maze, live music and more. http://silvercreekseamansorchards.com/apple-butter-festival.
Saturday, Oct. 12
» The Appomattox Railroad Festival will be held Oct. 12 and 13, featuring a parade, small-gauge steam engine rides, live music on several stages, fireworks, vendors, rides, homemade foods and demonstrations of handcrafted items, a street dance Saturday night and more. www.appomattoxrrfest.org.
» Diamond Hill Historic District’s Art on the Fence 2019 runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring art from more than 25 artists hung on and in front of the historic fences of homes on Washington Street. www.facebook.com/events/2422197261198302.
» Rebec Winery’s Virginia Wine & Garlic Festival, now in its 29th year, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 and 13 at the Amherst winery, located at 2229 N. Amherst Hwy. in Amherst. (434) 946-5168, https://rebecwinery.com/virginia-wine-garlic-festival.
» Liberty University’s 7th Annual Spooktacular Kids Carnival, featuring games, crafts and activities run by student-athletes, runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the LU softball stadium. www.facebook.com/events/508486973028715.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
» The Westminster Canterbury Food and Crafts Bazaar runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 501 VES Road, featuring food and crafts made by residents, coffee, doughnuts, door prizes and a silent auction. Proceeds benefit the Payne Family Employee Education Fund. (434) 386-3907.
Saturday, Oct. 19
» The 49th Annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at Amherst County High School, 139 Lancer Lane, featuring crafts and craft demonstrations, apples and cider, festival food, kids’ activities, vendors, live performances and more. www.amherstappleharvestfestival.org.
» Diamond Hill Baptist Church’s Harvest Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring entertainment, crafts, games, food and vendors at the church, 1415 Grace St. (434) 845-0640.
» Lyncburg VA Eats’ 5th Annual Truck or Treat Fall Festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Apocalypse Ale Works, 1257 Burnbridge Road in Forest, featuring food trucks, live music, costumes, trick or treating, chili and Brunswick stew and adoptable pets. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children younger than 10, with a portion of proceeds going to the Lynchburg Humane Society. www.facebook.com/pg/lynchburgvaeats.
» Rustburg United Methodist Church, 664 Village Hwy., will hold a Fall Festival from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring local crafters, a bargain yard sale, Brunswick stew, barbecue, baked goods and hot dogs. All proceeds go back into the Rustburg community; past recipients have included the Rural Emergency Assistance Program, the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office’s Operation Lifesaver. (434) 332-5454.
» New Hope United Methodist Church, 2918 Browns Mill Road in Rustburg, is hosting a Fall Festival with a country store that opens at 10 a.m., featuring homemade breads, cake, pies, canned goods and more. Brunswick stew will be available at 1 p.m. (434) 332-7753.
» Indian Hill United Methodist Church, 2278 Oxford Furnace Road in Campbell County, will have a Brunswick Stew sale and bazaar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Baked goods and crafts also will be available. (434) 845-4002.
» The Sedalia Center’s 23rd Annual Chili Cook-Off runs from noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, with kids 12 and younger getting in free. www.sedaliacenter.org.
» Gross Orchard’s Annual Apple Harvest Festival, featuring bluegrass and gospel music, buggy rides through the orchard, craft and food vendors, and more, will be held on Oct. 19. The orchard is located at 6817 Wheats Valley Road in Bedford. (434) 586-2436.
» Drumheller’s Orchard, 1130 Drumheller Orchard Lane in Lovingston, is holding its Apple Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20, featuring food and craft vendors, homemade baked goods, fresh apple cider, kids’ games, entertainment and more. (434) 263-5036, http://drumhellersorchard.com.
Thursday Oct. 24
» Camp Kum-Ba-Yah@Cosby Woods is hosting the HalloWoods Family Festival, featuring pumpkin carving, face painting, food trucks and a costume contest, from 5 to 7 p.m. campkumbayah.org.
Saturday, Oct. 26
» Bethel Mennonite School, 5946 Brookneal Hwy. in Gladys, will hold its fall festival starting with a yard sale at 7 a.m. There also will be a benefit auction, featuring quilts, handmade furniture, household items and more at 10 a.m.; baked goods, apple butter, donuts, coffee and lunch. www.facebook.com/BethelFestival.
» The Zach Speaks Craft and Vendor Show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Thomas Road Baptist Church, 1 Mountain View Road, featuring more than 30 crafters and vendors, food trucks and giveaways. www.facebook.com/zachspeaksinc.
Saturday, Nov. 2
» Bethany United Methodist Church, 732 High Peak Road in Monroe, is hosting a Harvest Celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring crafters, baked goods, a white elephant sale and more, with proceeds going to various mission projects. (434) 929-6282.
» Beulah Baptist Church, 528 Leesville Road, will hold a fall festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring food, games, music and more. (434) 239-1776, www.beulahsbc.org.
» Timberlake Baptist Church and Timberlake Christian Schools Pre-K are hosting a Fall Festival & Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Timberlake Christian Schools, 202 Horizon Dr. in Forest. It will include vendors, a silent auction, games, inflatables and more. www.facebook.com/tcsprek.
» Hill City Handmade’s Holiday Market runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Urban Arts Garage, 1001 Commerce St. Gates open at 8 a.m. for those with $10 early bird tickets and 10 a.m. for general admission (cost is $3, cash only). www.thehillcityhandmade.com.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
» Agudath Sholom Synagogue, 2055 Langhorne Road, will host its annual Jewish Food Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The food will be served as take-out only this year. (434) 846-0739.
Friday, Nov. 8
» The Campbell County Public Library and the Campbell County Historical Society are holding a holiday market at the historic courthouse in Rustburg, 774 Village Hwy, from 5 to 8 p.m. It will include vendors selling handcrafted items, food trucks, Brunswick stew and more. http://campbellcountylibraries.org.
Saturday, Nov. 9
» The Campbell County Rescue Squad Auxiliary is holding its 25th Annual Craft/Arts Show from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the rescue squad, 155 Rainbow Forest Dr. It will feature handmade crafts, food concessions, blood pressure checks by squad volunteers and more. (434) 942-5958.
» Jefferson Choral Society will host a Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Moose Lodge 715, 2307 Lakeside Dr., featuring artwork, crafts, jewelry, Christmas decorations, baked goods, frozen casseroles and more. (434) 238-0141, www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org.
» The Boonsboro Ruritan Club’s annual fall event, featuring an indoor yard sale, Brunswick stew, silent auction and bake sale, begins at 7 a.m. at 1499 Coffee Road. www.facebook.com/boonsbororuritanclub.
Saturday, Nov. 16
» St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 605 Clay St., will hold a Holiday Bazaar, featuring crafts, cakes, pies, casseroles, Brunswick stew and more, from 9 to 11 a.m. (434) 845-7301.
» Saint Victoria Catholic Church, 305 Victoria Dr. in Hurt, is hosting an Annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring Brunswick stew, hot dogs, homemade crafts, raffle tickets for prizes, hourly drawings for special gift items and more. (434)324-4824
» The 11th Annual Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest. The festival, which celebrates Jefferson’s legacy as the father of Virginia wine, features tastings from more than a dozen wineries, as well as live music and vendors. www.poplarforest.org/event/thomas-jefferson-wine-festival-2019.
Saturday, Nov. 23
» Bedford Cares’ second annual Holiday Bazaar & Fundraiser runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Knights of Columbus, 201 Sweeney Circle in Forest, featuring craft items, food vendors and more. All proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, which assists residents and property owners in Bedford County with humane control of the feral cat population through Trap-Neuter-Return. https://bedfordcares4catsva.org.
Friday, Dec. 6
» The Appomattox Christmas Market, featuring pony rides, kids’ activities, a gift wrapping station, food trucks, vendors and more, runs from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Appomattox Christian Academy, 1916 Redfields Road. www.appomattoxchristianacademy.com/happening.
Saturday, Dec. 7
» Lynchburg South Moose Lodge Family Center 1727, 934 Waterlick Road, will hold a Holiday Craft and Vendor Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/LynchburgSouthMoose.
» The Appomattox Vintage and Artisans Merry Market, an outdoor market focusing on local artisans and small businesses, will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Courtland Festival Park. Features an “eclectic mix of handmade, repurposed and vintage goods.” www.facebook.com/pg/appomattoxvintageandartisanmarket.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.