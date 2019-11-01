Author and comedian David Sedaris will be speaking at the Academy of Music Theatre this spring.
Sedaris — known for crafting essays and short stories and “considered a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition” — will appear there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16. He’ll speak for an hour, followed by a Q&A session and post-show book signing in the historic theater’s lobby.
Sedaris’ books include “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” “When You Are Engulfed in Flames,” “Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls,” and “Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002).”
His latest collection of essays, 2018’s “Calypso,” is a New York Times bestseller and was named Washington Post’s Best Book of the Year, according to a news release.
Tickets to his Academy appearance range from $20 to $82 and go on sale Nov 13. For more information, call (434) 846-8499 or visit https://academycenter.org/event/david-sedaris.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.