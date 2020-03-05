Comedian David Sedaris, blues legend Buddy Guy and PBS's very own Daniel Tiger are among the famous faces coming to the area this spring.
Couple that with new events like Liberty University's inaugural audio theater convention, Sonic-Con, and Riverviews Artspace's first-ever Comic & Zine Fair — plus a slew of plays, art exhibits, concerts and more — and it looks to be a busy few months.
Keep reading for more about those events and more below; remember that dates and times always are subject to change, so check with the venue or organization before heading out.
Friday, March 6
» The pop-up exhibit “The Women Portrait Project: Coincidental Feminists” will open at Riverviews Artspace during First Friday, with a reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. The series, by Bedford artist Suzanne Paddock, features 15 oil paintings of individual women and is “a response, a call to community-building action for acceptance and appreciation about the amazing, powerful, beautiful soul residing inside each of us — woman or man.” The exhibit also will be the subject of a panel discussion and Q&A set for 7 p.m. March 26, featuring local women from various professions and walks of life. www.riverviews.net.
Saturday, March 7
» Wolfbane Productions’ 2nd Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser, which will support the troupe’s 2020 season, is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tresca on 8th, 724 Commerce St. in Lynchburg. The evening includes Cajun food, drinks, live music, performances and more. Tickets are $150 per person or $2,000 for a table of up to 12 people. www.wolfbane.org.
» Charlottesville Ballet’s “Snow White” will be performed at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $75. https://academycenter.org/event/cville-snowwhite.
» Rogue Productions will host a reading of the original play “Son of Thunder” — a re-imagining of the myth of Hercules featuring gods, monsters and “daytime television talk shows hosted by Hades” — at 7 p.m. at Riverviews Artspace. www.facebook.com/TheRoguesProductions.
» The Academy Center of the Arts’ Community Through Theatre program will present “Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” — about a 15-year-old trying to solve the mystery of who killed a neighborhood dog — at 7:30 p.m., with more performances on select dates through March 15. The play is the winner of seven Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards, including best play. Tickets range from $8 to $18. (434) 846-8499, www.academycenter.org/event/curious-incident.
» Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra’s “Festival of Bach,” featuring LSO principal players performing some of J.S. Bach’s most memorable concerts, is set for 7:30 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for students. www.lynchburgsymphony.org/events-concerts.
Friday, March 13
» Little Town Players’ production of “I Hate Hamlet” opens in the English Meadows-Elks Home Campus theater at 7:30 p.m., with more performances on select dates through March 22. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. (540) 586-5881, www.littletownplayers.com/season.html.
Saturday, March 14
» New York-based string quartet Brooklyn Rider and Celtic harpist Maeve Gilchrist will perform at the Academy of Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m., a performance being presented by the Academy Center of the Arts and Forte Chamber Music to “celebrate the roots and branches of Celtic music as both an ancient tradition and a living art form.” Tickets range from $14 to $72. www.academycenter.org/event/brooklyn-rider.
Wednesday, March 18
» Madeline Miller, the author of the best-selling novel “Circe,” and Emily Watson, the first woman to translate “The Odyssey” into English, will be at the center of two events at Sweet Briar College. Both books have been chosen for the college’s 2019-20 Common Read program. The writers will participate in a Q&A at 4 p.m. in the Mary Helen Cochran Library and then give a presentation onstage in the Babcock Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. https://sbc.edu/calendar-of-events.
» Poet Terrance Hayes, a 2014 MacArthur Fellow, will be reading from his work and signing books at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Lynchburg’s Sydnor Performance Hall. He is the author of “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin,” which was a finalist for the National Book Award, the National Book Critics Circle Award and the L.A. Times Book Award, among a slew of honors, as well as “Hip Logic,” a National Poetry Series selection and L.A. Book Award finalist, and “Wind in a Box.” www.lynchburg.edu/thornton.
Friday, March 20
» Sonic-Con, an audio theater convention featuring interactive workshops, industry professionals and live radio dramas, will run at Liberty University through March 22. Among the industry guests is James Arnold Taylor, best known for voicing Obi-Wan Kenobi in the animated series “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” who will perform a one-man show on the first day of the convention, and Katie Leigh, who has voiced the character of Connie Kendall on the Christian radio drama "Adventures in Odyssey" for more than 30 years. www.sonic-con.org.
Saturday, March 21
» Riverviews Artspace is hosting its first Comic & Zine Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring small publishers, comic creators, zine makers and printmakers. Attendees can meet and hear from creators and purchase original artwork during the event. www.riverviews.net.
» Amherst County Habitat for Humanity is hosting its 17th annual Bluegrass: Working on a Building concert at 4 p.m. The festival will feature performances by George Evans and the Hill City Cutups, Deep Blue Express, Little Mountain Boys, Wound Tight and New Standard. Tickets range from $18 to $50. www.academycenter.org/event/amherst-building-2020.
Sunday, March 22
» Emmy-nominated comedian Chonda Pierce will bring her spring tour to Tree of Life Ministries, 2812 Greenview Dr., at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and tickets range from $26 to $55. www.eventbrite.com/e/86341165751.
Tuesday, March 24
» The Bower Center for the Arts exhibit “In Progress” — designed to celebrate “the beauty and chaos involved in bringing artworks to life” — will open and run through April 25. The show features works-in-progress, alongside statements and/or images describing how the piece began, where the artist is now and the direction they’re taking with it. www.bowercenter.org.
Thursday, March 26
» James Kakalios, a physics professor at the University of Minnesota and the author of “The Physics of Superheroes,” will give Randolph College’s Science Festival keynote address at 7:30 p.m. and, earlier in the day, will lead an open class. Both events will be held in Wimberly Recital Hall. Registration is required for the open class by emailing psheldon@randolphcollege.edu. randolphscience.org.
Friday, March 27
» Opera on the James’ “The Barber of Seville” will be performed at 7 p.m., with another performance at 2 p.m. March 29, in the Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $50. www.operaonthejames.org.
Saturday, March 28
» The Sedalia Center’s Celtic Festival & Highland Games kick off with opening ceremonies at noon (gates open at 11 a.m.), featuring music and dance demonstrations, pipes and drums performances, authentic Celtic food, a whisky seminar and tasting, living history displays and more. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate, and children 12 and younger get in free. www.sedaliacenter.org/celtic-festival.
» Lynchburg Parks & Recreation’s Lynchburg Lyrics Song Writers Competition — a “friendly competition [that] is designed to nurture the musical talent of songwriters of all levels and promote local and regional talent through the art of songwriting” — will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St. Selected finalists will perform during this event. Admission is $5. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/event/lynchburg-lyrics-song-writers-competition.
Sunday, March 29
» Bluegrass duo Dailey & Vincent will perform at Appomattox County High School, 198 Evergreen Ave., at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $15 to $30. (434) 660-7101, www.lynchburgtickets.com/daileyandvincent.
Thursday, April 2
» Brookville High School’s theater department will open “42nd Street” at 7 p.m., with more performances at 7 p.m. April 3, 2 and 7 p.m. April 4 and 2 p.m. April 5. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and children 12 and younger. www.lynchburgtickets.com/42nd.
Friday, April 3
» Heritage High School will continue its theater season with “Matilda, The Musical,” with more performances on select dates through April 11. The production is being put together by Pioneer Theatre’s Acting II class and will feature students from both Sandusky and Dunbar middle schools. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. www.lcsedu.net/schools/hhs/about/activities/pioneer-theatre.
» Lynchburg Symphony Orchestra’s “Lynchburg’s Finest,” featuring Lynchburg native and E.C. Glass graduate Emily Rist Glover performing the “Glazunov Violin Concerto,” is set for 7:30 p.m. in the Academy of Music Theatre. The concert also will feature the Lynchburg Youth Symphony Orchestra joining LSO and will close with Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. Tickets range from $25 to $82. www.lynchburgsymphony.org/events-concerts.
Saturday, April 4
» Art Expo Lynchburg runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Armory, which will be transformed into a fine art exhibition and sale for the free community event hosted by Lynchburg Parks & Recreation. It features art vendors, galleries and demonstrations from artists. www.lynchburgparksandrec.com/event/art-expo-lynchburg.
Sunday, April 5
» “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live: Neighbor Day,” based on the PBS series, will be coming to the Academy of Music Theatre at 2 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $14 to $51, with the option for a $30 post-show character meet-and-greet. www.academycenter.org/daniel-tiger-live.
Thursday, April 9
» Randolph College’s latest theater production, Agatha Christie’s murder mystery “The Mousetrap,” will open at 7:30 p.m., with more performances on select dates through April 12. www.randolphcollege.edu/calendar.
Monday, April 13
» Sweet Briar College’s Black Student Alliance will host Relax and Rejoice, featuring traditional and contemporary worship music, at 7 p.m. in Memorial Chapel. https://sbc.edu/calendar-of-events.
Thursday, April 16
» The Academy Center of the Arts will host An Evening with David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. Sedaris — known for crafting essays and short stories and “considered a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition” — will speak, followed by a Q&A session and post-show book signing. His latest collection of essays, 2018’s “Calypso,” is a New York Times bestseller and was named Washington Post’s Best Book of the Year, according to a news release. Tickets range from $20 to $82. www.academycenter.org/event/david-sedaris.
Friday, April 17
» The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts’ Artmobile, a state-of-the-art traveling museum and art studio, will arrive at The Maier Museum of Art at Randolph College, where an opening reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The Artmobile — which features an exhibition of paintings, photographs, woodblock prints and engravings from the Richmond museum’s permanent collection — will be open to the public again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 18. maiermuseum.org.
» Liberty University Theatre’s latest production — “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a “meta-musical” that pokes fun at musical theater tropes — opens at 7:30 p.m., with more performances on select dates through April 26. www.liberty.edu/arts/theatre/current-season.
» Unified Theatre Company, Kuumba Dance Ensemble and Lynchburg Parks and Recreation are teaming up to present a musical production of “The Anansi Spider Fables” at 7 p.m. at the Miller Center, 301 Grove St. The show will be put together by students participating in Parks and Rec’s spring break theater camp; they’ll build the sets, design their costumes and more. Tickets are $5. www.lynchburgtickets.com/spiderfables.
Saturday, April 18
» The new event Ales for Animals will run from noon to 5 p.m. at Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington. The event is designed to support and promote three local nonprofits — Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue and the Rockfish Wildlife Sanctuary — and will feature craft beer, food, live music by Sally Rose and Eli Cook, kids’ activities, a raffle and more. Attendees also will get the chance to meet the animals and representatives from the organizations. Tickets are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. www.alesforanimals.eventbrite.com.
Tuesday, April 21
» The Found Footage Festival, a “touring showcase of odd and hilarious found videos,” is coming to Riverviews Artspace at 8 p.m. Hosts and childhood pals Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett provide commentary on the clips, culled from VHS tapes found in thrift stores and estate sales all over the country; highlights of the new show include recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant, a home movie taken at a hose factory in Canada, and an exercise video called “Skiercise!” Tickets are $14. www.riverviews.net.
Friday, April 24
» Renaissance Theatre Company’s “Other Desert Cities,” opens, with more performances on select dates through May 9. The play is about a family dealing with "differing political views and a long-held family secret." Tickets range from $18 to $20. www.renaissancetheatrelynchburg.org.
Saturday, April 25
» Old City Cemetery’s 25th Annual Antique Rose Sale begins, running from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and continuing during regular operating hours through May 31. All sales benefit the preservation and interpretation of the cemetery. www.gravegarden.org.
» The Lynchburg Wine & Music Festival runs from noon to 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium, featuring live music from area bands, more than 10 wineries, artisans and crafters, food vendors and more. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the gate. www.lynchburgwineandmusicfestival.com.
» The Sedalia Center’s BBQ & Blues Festival kicks off at noon at the Big Island venue, featuring teams competing for People’s Choice, Judges’ Award and Best Presentation. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate. www.sedaliacenter.org/bbq-blues.
» Riverviews Artspace will host The Andy Warhol Experience — an event channeling the famous artist and his Studio 54 stomping grounds — starting with red carpet arrivals at 7 p.m. It includes a live DJ, free hors d’oeuvres, themed cocktails, art-making opportunities and more. Tickets are $125, with all proceeds supporting Riverviews. www.riverviews.net/eventscalendar/warhol-experience. www.riverviews.net.
» Poplar Forest’s “Jefferson & Douglass, A Conversation” — which imagines a conversation between Thomas Jefferson and Frederick Douglass, the 19th-century abolitionist, author, editor and diplomat — will be held at 7 p.m. at the Academy of Music Theatre. Tickets range from $20 to $44. www.poplarforest.org/event/conversations-with-thomas-jefferson-2020.
Sunday, April 26
» Jefferson Choral Society will present Elijah, An Oratorio, Op. 70, by Felix Mendelssohn, at 4 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 582 Leesville Road. The performance will feature four soloists and an orchestra. www.jeffersonchoralsociety.org.
Wednesday, April 29
» E.C. Glass Theatre will debut its production of “In the Heights,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s (“Hamilton”) 2008 Tony Award-winning musical about a “vibrant community in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood … on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you and which ones you leave behind.” Performances are scheduled through May 3. www.ecglasstheatre.org.
Thursday, April 30
» Jefferson Forest High School’s spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast,” opens at 7 p.m., with more performances at 7 p.m. May 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8 and 3 p.m. May 9 and 10. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. cavaliertheatre.com.
Saturday, May 2
» Hill City Handmade’s Spring Market will be held in the Urban Arts Garage, 1001 Commerce St. downtown; $10 early bird tickets will get you in between 8 and 10 a.m., while general admission, $3, runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.thehillcityhandmade.com/events.
» The City of Lynchburg’s 5th Annual International Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Riverfront Park downtown, highlighting international foods, music, dance, displays and more. The festival begins at 10:30 a.m. with a Parade of Nations that will run from the Lynchburg Community Market to Riverfront Park. www.lynchburgva.gov/internationalfestival.
» Devils Backbone Brewing Company will host its Seafood & Brews Fest, a day of craft beer, live music and regionally-inspired seafood dishes; $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to further their mission to save the bay. www.dbbrewingcompany.com/event/seafood-and-brews.
» The Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living’s Taste of the Derby 2020 will run from 4 to 9 p.m. at The Virginian Hotel, 712 Church St., featuring a live viewing of Derby races, heavy hors d’oeuvres, live music, casino games, Derby hat contests, silent action items and more. Tickets are $55. (434) 385-9070, www.cvcl.org.
» Dance Theatre of Harlem will bring its 50th Anniversary Tour to the Academy of Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The 17-member, multi-ethnic company performs a repertoire press materials call “forward-thinking,” including “treasured classics, neoclassical works … as well as innovative contemporary works that use the language of ballet to celebrate African American culture.” Tickets range from $14 to $107. www.academycenter.org/event/dance-theatre-harlem.
Thursday, May 7
» Wolfbane Productions continues its season with “Steel Magnolias” at 8 p.m. in the Wolf Den, 197 Old Courthouse Road in Appomattox, with more performances on select dates through May 31. www.wolfbane.org.
» The Academy Center of the Arts will host the Virginia Humanities’ “Separate But Equal HUB Talk” at 6 p.m. in the Academy of Music Theatre. HUB Talks, short for Humanities Un-Bound, are designed to “provide Virginians with a chance to connect and explore issues of importance to the human experience and life in the commonwealth through a humanities lens.” This event will include a live panel discussion and Q&A with Owen Cardwell, one of the first students to integrate E.C. Glass High School; Justin Reid, Virginia Humanities’ director of African American programs; Sweet Briar College professor Dwana Waugh; and VCU professor Brian Daugherity, a historian and co-author of “Keep On Keeping On: The NAACP and the Implementation of Brown v. Board of Education.” Admission is free but registration is required. academycenter.org/event/hub.
Friday, May 8
» Miss Tess and the Talkbacks, a band known for “creating an eclectic array of vintage blues, country and jazz sounds,” will perform at Bedford Central Library at 7:30 p.m., as part of the Friends of the Bedford Library Concert Series. Tickets are $15. (540) 586-8911, www.friendsofbedfordlibrary.org.
» Sweet Briar College’s theater department is presenting the play “Circle Mirror Transformation,” about “how a community acting workshop gradually reveals the hopes, fears and unresolved conflicts among a random group of people in a small New England town," at 7:30 p.m., with another performance at 7:30 p.m. May 9. www.sbc.edu.
Saturday, May 9
» Grammy Award-winning blues musician Buddy Guy will perform at the Academy of Music Theatre at 7:30 p.m., with opener Tom Hambridge, a rock, country and blues artist. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Guy has won eight Grammys, as well as the 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy, and was ranked 23rd on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. Tickets range from $14 to $107. (434) 846-8499, academycenter.org/event/buddy-guy.
Saturday, May 16
» Barefoot Puppets — a Richmond-based troupe that "celebrates the natural wonders and cultural diversity of our world through the art of puppetry" — will bring the show "Trickster Tales" to Riverviews Artspace at 10 a.m., followed by a workshop where participants can create their own puppets. The show itself brings to life traditional West African stories "with expressive rod puppets, original music and lots of puns." Tickets are $10 for the show, $10 for the workshop or $15 for both. www.riverviews.net.
