Here is a list of virtual concerts and other virtual tours and activities. This list is not complete and will be updated as events are announced.

Music

Coldplay "Together at Home" FULL Instagram live Coronavirus

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1117&amp;v=8yoXIhWxFVQ&amp;feature=emb_title

Keith Urban: LIVE!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPF_dHS5eM0

John Legend - #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2NTcBmQkjw

Yo-Yo Ma #songsofcomfort

https://twitter.com/YoYo_Ma/status/1239624123069890566

Pink: Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours

https://www.instagram.com/p/B90HBXEJxP3/

Luke Combs Livestream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNG-r5el24Y

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp83lYA8HzA

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is going to host concerts from his home studio every day at 7 p.m. 

https://www.youtube.com/user/DCFCtv and https://www.facebook.com/deathcabforcutie/

Metropolitan Opera's “Nightly Met Opera Streams”

Start at 7:30 p.m. and available for 20 hours after. https://www.metopera.org/

'Til further Notice' live stream from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday. 

http://luckreunion.com/tilfurthernoticewww.twitch.tv/luckreunion and https://www.facebook.com/lucktexasreunion

Charli XCX is keeping a diary during her self-quarantine.

https://twitter.com/charli_xcx/status/1239669610829365250

Indie-pop group Hinds uploaded a tutorial on how to play their latest single “Come Back and Love Me.”

https://www.instagram.com/hindsband

Together at home

https://twitter.com/GlblCtzn/status/1240303109852794881

Grammy museum to debut digital programs for free

www.GrammyMuseum.org

Bruce Springsteen Live in Hyde Park

https://bspringsteen.lnk.to/LondonCallingConcert

Garth Brooks to play concert on Facebook March 23 at 7 p.m.

https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/videos/780295392795481/

Yungblud on YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usms-qHCADA

URL Tour with L Devine

https://twitter.com/LDevineMusic/status/1239272655989215232

Virtual tours

Georgia Aquarium virtual tours

https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/

Monterey Bay Aquarium

https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams

San Diego Zoo

https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland

https://www.virtualvisittours.com/blarney-castle/

National parks

https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service

Stages around the world

https://artsandculture.google.com/theme/11-dramatic-virtual-tours-of-stages-around-the-world/1gJiszMqltReJA

Ride the rides at Disney!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz_c6WTyxwo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8OHP9OriMA

Guggenheim Museum virtual tour

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en

Google street view offers a 360-degree look at famous destinations

https://artsandculture.google.com/search/streetview?project=streetviews

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History virtual tours

https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits

British Museum’s interative timeline of history

https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/

Museum of Modern Art walkthrough

https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/sophie-taeuber-arp/swKioHNhYqZoLw

The Met 360 project

https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project

Space Center Houston app lets users explore NASA

https://spacecenter.org/app/

Explore the Louve

https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne and https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum

Other

Josh Gad read stories to kids on Twitter every night

https://twitter.com/joshgad/

Celebrities read children’s books

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnBdzaRy-Ky9Vh54XJlFz1Q

Mo Willems Lunch Doodles posted at 1 p.m. weekdays

https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

