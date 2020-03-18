Here is a list of virtual concerts and other virtual tours and activities. This list is not complete and will be updated as events are announced.
Music
Coldplay "Together at Home" FULL Instagram live Coronavirus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1117&v=8yoXIhWxFVQ&feature=emb_title
Keith Urban: LIVE!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yPF_dHS5eM0
John Legend - #TogetherAtHome Concert Series
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2NTcBmQkjw
Yo-Yo Ma #songsofcomfort
https://twitter.com/YoYo_Ma/status/1239624123069890566
Pink: Free concert slash piano lessons from my heart to yours
https://www.instagram.com/p/B90HBXEJxP3/
Luke Combs Livestream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNG-r5el24Y
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vp83lYA8HzA
Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard is going to host concerts from his home studio every day at 7 p.m.
https://www.youtube.com/user/DCFCtv and https://www.facebook.com/deathcabforcutie/
Metropolitan Opera's “Nightly Met Opera Streams”
Start at 7:30 p.m. and available for 20 hours after. https://www.metopera.org/
'Til further Notice' live stream from 7 p.m. to midnight Thursday.
http://luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, www.twitch.tv/luckreunion and https://www.facebook.com/lucktexasreunion
Charli XCX is keeping a diary during her self-quarantine.
https://twitter.com/charli_xcx/status/1239669610829365250
Indie-pop group Hinds uploaded a tutorial on how to play their latest single “Come Back and Love Me.”
https://www.instagram.com/hindsband
Together at home
https://twitter.com/GlblCtzn/status/1240303109852794881
Grammy museum to debut digital programs for free
Bruce Springsteen Live in Hyde Park
https://bspringsteen.lnk.to/LondonCallingConcert
Garth Brooks to play concert on Facebook March 23 at 7 p.m.
https://www.facebook.com/GarthBrooks/videos/780295392795481/
Yungblud on YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=usms-qHCADA
URL Tour with L Devine
https://twitter.com/LDevineMusic/status/1239272655989215232
Virtual tours
Georgia Aquarium virtual tours
https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/
Monterey Bay Aquarium
https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams
San Diego Zoo
https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams
Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland
https://www.virtualvisittours.com/blarney-castle/
National parks
https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service
Stages around the world
https://artsandculture.google.com/theme/11-dramatic-virtual-tours-of-stages-around-the-world/1gJiszMqltReJA
Ride the rides at Disney!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz_c6WTyxwo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8OHP9OriMA
Guggenheim Museum virtual tour
https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en
Google street view offers a 360-degree look at famous destinations
https://artsandculture.google.com/search/streetview?project=streetviews
Smithsonian Museum of Natural History virtual tours
https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits
British Museum’s interative timeline of history
https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/
Museum of Modern Art walkthrough
https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/sophie-taeuber-arp/swKioHNhYqZoLw
The Met 360 project
https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project
Space Center Houston app lets users explore NASA
Explore the Louve
https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne and https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum
Other
Josh Gad read stories to kids on Twitter every night
Celebrities read children’s books
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnBdzaRy-Ky9Vh54XJlFz1Q
Mo Willems Lunch Doodles posted at 1 p.m. weekdays
