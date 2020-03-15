Little Town Players final production of this season will be “Once Upon a Mattress.” Director Denis Deane and Musical Director Bill Lininger will conduct auditions at 7 p.m. March 29 and 30 with possible call backs on April 2. Auditions will take place in the English Meadows Elks Home Campus Fred Harper Theatre, the home of LTP for the last 44 years.
The show, which vaulted Carol Burnette to stardom, calls for a cast of 12 men and 10 women along with numerous chorus members. All ages are encouraged to audition and there are parts for every size, shape, ethnicity, and description.
Actors will be asked to do a cold reading from the script and sing a prepared audition piece of their choice that demonstrates their vocal range. Please bring your sheet music for the accompanist.
We will also teach a few dance steps just for fun. Anyone specifically interested in the role of Winnifred should be able to demonstrate a knack for physical comedy.
Rehearsals will begin April 13 with show dates of June 5 to 7 and 12 to 14. Send questions to Denis Deane at dfdeane@msn.com or call (540) 874-7270.
Jefferson Forest students perform at theater conference
Jefferson Forest High School performed “The History of Tom Jones” at the annual Southeastern Theatre Conference (SETC) Feb. 26 through March 1. Marissa Hibel claimed an overall award for Best Performer. Ben Benson and Jack Schonfelder were included in the All-Star Cast.
Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers
Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg has volunteer openings for all three pickup locations: Virginia Baptist Hospital, Canteen Services on Odd Fellows Road and Rustburg Presbyterian Church. MOW has an immediate need for at least one new route in each location and hopes to have at least two new routes at each location in the next few months. The number of clients receiving services has increased by 32% in the last 12 months, with 38 new clients since Jan. 1 alone for a total of 412 individuals. Volunteers pick-up meals at varying times between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and need about one hour to deliver a route. If someone is interested in volunteering call Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg at (434) 847-0796, email: info@mealslynchburg, or visit: www.mealslynchburg.org for the online application and training video. Those interested can call to schedule a ride-along any day, Monday through Friday to “try it out” with an experienced volunteer.
Annual Canstruction competition to begin March 28
The eighth annual Canstruction competition, Canstruction Lynchburg, begins with a “build day” March 28. This year’s theme is Mythical Creatures & Fairy Tales. Teams from BWX Technologies, Genworth, the city of Lynchburg, Flowserve and Wiley|Wilson will collect canned foods and compete to produce creative and unique artwork sculptures using those cans. Once the structures are complete, they will remain on display March 28 through April 5 at the following locations: Lynchburg Community Market, City Hall, the Craddock Terry Hotel, the Galleria & the Holiday Inn Downtown. The structures will be deconstructed April 6 with all cans being donated to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Awards will be presented to the teams at the “Canstastic” Gala April 9. Last year’s event netted over 19,238 pounds of food for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Children’s museum to celebrate 19 years on March 21
Amazement Square will celebrate 19 years of exhibitions, education and creativity from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 21 with a monster-themed birthday bash. This event will be open to the public with museum admission and membership. Birthday celebration activities include cupcakes for decoration and eating (while supplies last) as well as a full day of programs and activities for the whole family. In addition, meet our membership coordinator and purchase 365 days of education and fun with special discounted promotions. Programs include: Monster Cupcake Decorating at noon; Monster Bling in the Changing Gallery at 10 a.m.; Monster Math in Open Art Studio at 10 a.m.; Monster Traps in Open MakerSpace at 2 p.m.; and Monster Sensory Board in Shipwreck Cove all day.
Inga Foundation awarded $100K grant
The Ray C. Anderson Foundation of Atlanta has awarded the Inga Foundation a $100K grant for its sustainability work. The foundation is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3) in central Virginia.
Empty Bowls event postponed due to virus concerns
The Academy Center of the Arts has postponed its annual Empty Bowls event because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will now be held Aug. 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
“This decision was made for the safety of our participants but also to maximize our ability to fundraise for the Daily Bread,” Executive Director Geoffrey Kershner said. “At a time when many are being advised to practice social distancing, we want to hold this event when all members of our community are comfortable attending.”
For those that have already purchased tickets to Empty Bowls, tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. Attendees will have the option of donating the value of their tickets to the Daily Bread, should they be unable to attend the new date.
In 2019, 500 patrons attended Empty Bowls, allowing the Academy Center of the Arts to deliver a check for $10,351.95 to the Lynchburg Daily Bread, an increase from $9318.00 in 2018. In addition to the bowls that come along with the purchase of a ticket, patrons may also purchase additional bowls on-site, as well as hand-crafted flower vases, at the event. Tickets to Empty Bowls are $20. Early Bird tickets, which include early access to the event and first access to your choice of a bowl, are $30. Tickets can be purchased at academycenter.org or by calling the Box Office at (434) 846-8499 or day of. For more information, please visit academycenter.org or call (434) 846-8499.
Master gardeners received $5,000 grant
The Hill City Master Gardener Association has been awarded a grant of $5,000 from the Greater Lynchburg Community Trust for ongoing development of the Davis Instructional Garden. The grant will support the continued construction of the Davis Instructional garden at the Presbyterian Home Campus of HumanKind and is primarily directed to the construction of a pavilion.
