Sweet Briar College alumna Cornelia Long Matson has pledged $500,000 to support the Amherst college’s viticulture activities, a centerpiece of the school’s agricultural enterprises.
Matson, a 1958 graduate of Sweet Briar, has international experience in wine, as she and her husband owned and operated a vineyard and winery in Dordogne, France, from 1998 to 2013, according to the college.
In a news release issued Thursday, Matson said she believes Sweet Briar offers something different from what students can get at larger universities and is proud of how far the college has come.
“The rebirth of Sweet Briar College has been a miracle,” Matson said in the release. “What [Stone and Woo], the board and the alumnae have done is just so impressive. This is a new chapter for Sweet Briar and the College deserves our support.”
Woo said in the release she is grateful for Matson’s expertise and generosity in supporting the college’s efforts.
“Her support indicates her confidence in our overall direction, and helps lay a solid foundation for our future,” Woo said. “We hope others will want to follow her lead with investments in this new enterprise.”
Lynchburg Humane Society
$45K Donation Match Challenge to help support operations at animal shelter
With the closing of the Lynchburg Humane Society’s Center for Pets and the cancellation of its largest fundraiser, the Best Friend Ball, donations are needed. While the center is closed, employees are still working to care for over 480 pets both in the shelter and in foster homes. Business and private sponsors of the Best Friend Ball have donated their sponsorship fees toward a $45,000 Match Challenge to encourage the public to help cover the care of the Lynchburg Humane Society’s pets during this difficult time. The challenge will run through June 30.
For the first time in its 75-year history, the Lynchburg Humane Society has more pets in foster homes than in its center. While in the care of foster families the pets are still being provided food, supplies, vaccinations and medical care. For more information on becoming a foster family, visit www.lynchburghumane.org to fill out a foster form.
In addition to monetary donations the LHS is seeking donations of dry cat and dog food, canned pate style cat and dog food, treats, peanut butter, crates and harnesses as well as blankets, towels and bedding. Donation bins are set up outside the 1211 Old Graves Mill location.
To donate toward the $45,000 Donation Match Challenge, visit www.lynchburghumane.org or mail a donation to 1211 Old Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, Va 24502.
Lake Christian Ministries offers emergency food assistance
During the coronavirus pandemic, Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) is extending its emergency food assistance to any resident in Franklin and Bedford counties and the lake end of Pittsylvania County in need of food assistance.
LCM provides “drive through” food assistance service from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. The food service distribution is conducted in the LCM parking lot, 13157 Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
LCM is also providing remote food assistance from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month in the parking lot of Penhook United Methodist Church, 29 Morgans Fork Road in Penhook. The next Penhook remote food service will be offered on May 14.
In an effort to keep clients and volunteers healthy and safe, the LCM building will be closed to clients until the state of emergency is lifted. Until further notice, all other LCM services — clothing, warehouse, financial aid, and New Tomorrows services — are suspended.
Kaine launches ‘Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker’ video contest
With many in-person graduations likely to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is encouraging Virginia’s graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation. Kaine will select speeches to feature on his Facebook page and website during May and June to celebrate the graduates.
“One of the many groups of Virginians I’ve been thinking about during this challenging time is the graduates of the Class of 2020, many of whom won’t have the graduation experience they’ve been planning for a long time. I feel a sense of loss about that, so I want to do something fun for them and give all high school seniors the chance to be a graduation speaker. I look forward to hearing the wisdom Virginia’s future leaders have to offer and sharing their inspiration with others. Let’s show Virginia what the Class of 2020 is all about,” Kaine said.
Kaine is encouraging students to film videos of speeches that are 10 minutes or less and submit them to gradspeech@kaine.senate.gov by May 15.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.