Bedford Community Christmas Station will provide Easter assistance to any low-income resident of Bedford County. Individuals or families can apply by sending an email to Lhughes934@aol.com or calling (540) 492-0382. Easter food and goodies will be available on April 9 by appointment only. Applicants will need to bring photo ID, proof of income, and insurance card for any child in the home when picking up items on April 9. Donations still welcome and appreciated.
Amazement Square to host blood drives with the Red Cross
Amazement Square has partnered with the American Red Cross to serve as a donation center location as the nation’s blood supply is at critically low levels. Red Cross blood donations are considered essential and are not bound by the 10-person social distancing rule, however, they will observe the following important measures during the drive:
» Maintain 6 feet of distance where possible;
» Every person who comes to donate blood will have their temperature checked, if it is considered elevated, they will be invited to reschedule for a future drive;
» Enhanced disinfecting of equipment and donor-touched areas after every collection;
» Drop-ins are discouraged.
If you have any questions about this event, please call (434)845-1888 or email laurad@amazementsquare.org.
