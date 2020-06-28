The YWCA of Central Virginia will launch a new free program, the 21-Day Racial Equity & Social Justice Challenge, on July 1. This program offers the opportunity to examine these subjects with curated articles, podcasts and activities delivered via email daily. Emails will begin Wednesday and continue (Monday through Friday) through July 29. Registration for the challenge is now open on the YWCA’s website, www.ywcacva.org.
Second Stage receives grant for historic church
Amherst’s Second Stage has been awarded a $13,000 grant by the Easley Foundation to restore and repair 49 windows in the historic former Amherst Baptist Church building. All the windows in the original structure, built in 1882, including the tall windows with yellow pebbled glass in the Main Hall will be repointed and repainted. The work is expected to take place in the fall.
Avenel looking for vendors
Historic Avenel is looking for vendors for its upcoming Community Yard Sale. Spaces are $10 and social distancing will be in practice between vendors. The Avenel is looking for flea market, crafters and farmers. Porter House Catering will have its food truck there. Contact Irene May Catlin, facility director, at (540) 816-9385 to reserve your space.
Two LCS elementary schools recognized for continuous improvement
The Virginia Board of Education recognized 375 schools in the state, including Lynchburg City Schools’ Linkhorne and William Marvin Bass elementary schools, with the 2020 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
The award recognized growth, performance and practices in accredited schools during the 2018-19 school year and prior years.
According to an LCS release, principals at both schools said the school’s faculty and staff have been committed to reviewing student data and providing targeted instruction for every student.
Schools recognized for continuous improvement, the release said, met one or more of the following criteria:
» A 10-point increase in the combined rate in reading and math, and in the pass rate in science;
» A 10-point increase in the combined rate in reading and math for two or more student groups across three years;
» A decrease in the chronic absenteeism rate for three years; or
» For schools with a graduating class, an increase in the Graduation and Completion Index and a decrease in the dropout rate for three years.
The Woman’s Club of Lynchburg scholarships
Thirty students pursuing a higher education have been awarded $1,000 scholarships. The Woman’s Club of Lynchburg offered scholarships to high school and college students who met the criteria of academic achievement, community service and financial need. Funds for the scholarships were from member donations and endowments made in memory of former members.
Amherst County High School: Caroline Brooks Branham, The Virginia Cobbs Scholarship; Corra Ann Marriner, The Josephine B. Woods Scholarship; Aneesa Denae Parrish, The Bertram Schewel Scholarship.
Brookville High School: Erin Brady Hedrick, The Tye Cobbs Drinkard Scholarship; Carrington Drew Osbourne, The Ann Ripley Scholarship; Kylie Stark; Haley Anne Willoughby.
Heritage High School: Taylor Morgan, The Elizabeth Knight Langley Scholarship.
Rustburg High School: Callie Ann Booth, The Grace Wiltshire Scholarship; Audrey Carlson, The Nina C. Thomas Scholarship; Kathryn Foster; Olivia Joy Rice; Jamael Jamison Smith, The Virginia Whitehouse Scholarship; Melayna Berit Stone.
College Scholarships: Elizabeth Anchoril, Wake Forest University; G. A. Hope Banton, Randolph College, The Winston W. Burks Scholarship; Christina Bennett, Virginia Commonwealth University; Elizabeth Carter, High Point University; Jacqueline Coles, University of Lynchburg; Jack “Lucas” Falls– West Virginia University; Piper Giannini, The Woman’s Club Poetry Scholarship; Megan Hack, University of Virginia; Jamie Holt, The College of William and Mary; Alexis Meade, James Madison University, The Marie J. Hawkins Scholarship; Alaina Middleton, University of Lynchburg; Devika Naphade, Duke University; Delaney Snead, Virginia Tech, The John Morton Flippin Scholarship; Reagan Snead, Virginia Tach, The LA and HP Tenaglia Memorial Scholarship for Business and Finance; Sydney Tweedy, University of Virginia; Ivy Wheaton, Central Virginia Community College.
— From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.