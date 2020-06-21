The Lynchburg Branch of the American Association of University Women has awarded scholarships to three local students for the 2020-21 academic year.
They are: Liberty High School student Sydney Dills, who will be attending Virginia Tech; Brookville High School graduate Kylie Stark, who is planning to attend Hollins University; and Taylor Morgan, a graduate of Heritage High School who will be attending the University of Lynchburg.
AAUW is a national organization of college and university graduates who are advocates for educational opportunities for women.
Lynchburg Museum features new virtual exhibit
The Lynchburg Museum System has launched a new virtual exhibit as part of its year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote in the United States. The new exhibit, titled “Agents of Change: Female Activism in Virginia from Women’s Suffrage to Today,” was created and shared by the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. It is part of a statewide celebration of women and their impact on American democracy through political and social activism. The virtual exhibit can be viewed on the museum’s website, LynchburgMuseum.org.
Agents of Change complements the Lynchburg Museum’s current exhibit, “We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment, Part I — The Battle for Ratification.” This exhibit introduces the women’s suffrage movement in America and highlights the work of Lynchburg’s two leading suffragists, mother and daughter Elizabeth Lewis and Elizabeth Otey. It also tells the story of African American activists who simultaneously fought for suffrage and against Jim Crow. Part II of “We the Women” will open at the Lynchburg Museum later this fall.
The Lynchburg Museum looks forward to sharing its exhibits with the public using new digital and virtual platforms.
University of Lynchburg receives grant
The University of Lynchburg has received a grant award of $500 for its recycling project from Keep Virginia Beautiful, as part of its “30 in 30 Green Grants.”
As a collaboration between the English Department and Environmental Science and Sustainability Department, the “Writers Recycle” program will encourage students, faculty, and staff to recycle their writing instruments, which otherwise would be contributing to landfills. The university will use the grant to purchase TerraCycle Zero Waste Boxes, one of the few companies that accepts pens, pencils and markers. The Zero Waste Boxes will be placed around campus, including high traffic areas like the English department, the Writing Center and the library. Once collected and sent to TerraCycle, the writing instruments are separated by material composition, cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.
Volunteers needed at Smith Mountain Lake Visitor’s Center
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers to assist guests at the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center, which it operates at Bridgewater Plaza, Suite 2 on 16430 Booker T. Washington Highway in Moneta.
The Visitor Center is open seven days a week to assist visitors and area residents, by answering questions, giving maps, directions and brochures, sharing about the history of Smith Mountain Lake and surrounding counties, and offering dining, lodging, attractions and entertainment information. Volunteers are needed year round.
The SMLRCC has implemented measures to ensure the safety of guests, staff and volunteers including physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols, and Personal Protective Equipment in accordance to the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information, contact Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce at (540) 721-1203.
Lynchburg Water Resources receives grant
Lynchburg Water Resources was named an awardee from the North American Association for Environmental Education and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to provide after-school watershed-related STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) projects. The grant is part of a $2.35 million award given to 29 environmental education organizations across 17 states.
The program will include professional development opportunities for 21st Century Community Learning Centers educators, the establishment of stream monitoring equipment on school grounds and will engage students and their families in watershed education, and local student led service projects.
Lynchburg’s recycling agreement with mall terminated
River Ridge mall has informed the city of Lynchburg that the agreement to use the mall property for a recycling drop-off has been terminated as of Tuesday. The Public Works department currently is seeking another location to host a drop-off recycling site.
In the meantime, residents may use any of the five drop-off sites located throughout the city: Grace Street, behind Fire Station No. 2; Kroger, Old Graves Mill Road and Timberlake Road; Corner of Alleghany Avenue and Lakeside Drive; Village Court Shopping Center on Boonsboro Road; and VA Cooperative Extension on Concord Turnpike.
Lynchburg basketball courts remain closed
Public basketball courts across Lynchburg will remain closed until Virginia enters Phase Three of reopening, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation said in a release.
An announcement will be made when they reopen. The city’s parks and trails remain open to other outdoor activities.
— From staff reports
