Each week the Bedford Public Library System will post a prompt on its Facebook page to challenge you and get you thinking.
The library will randomly select a prize winner from the people who respond. The prize is an Advance Reader Copy (ARC) book of your choice. Each Friday through May, library staff will be post a different type of family-oriented challenge.
Winners will be announced when we post the next challenge prompt; you have a whole week to enter each challenge.
Open to all residents and nonresidents of Bedford County, but you must be at least 18 years old to win.
For more information, contact Kristin Robertson (540) 425-7006.
Altavista On Track offering grants for small business
Altavista On Track, a Virginia Main Street Program dedicated to downtown revitalization, is offering $500 grants to small businesses affected by mandated closures and slowing business due to COVID-19.
This grant is available because of the generous support from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and the Town of Altavista.
The grant is open to all businesses located within the town limits of Altavista. All grants will be for $500 and can be used to cover business utilities, business rent, or business mortgage, marketing and/or development of an online business platform, or delivery and service modifications.
Small businesses within the Altavista town limits are invited to apply. Priority will be given to those businesses mandated to close. Applications are due by close of business on April 27. Funds will be released May 1.
Applications are available at www.altavistaontrack.net, in the Altavista Town Hall lobby, and Altavista Post Office. Call Kirsten Aherron, Altavista Main Street Coordinator at (434) 369-5001, or email downtownaltavista@gmail.com for more information.
Lyrics on the Lake cancels 2020 Songwriters Festival
Lyrics on the Lake has canceled its Songwriters Festival for 2020, but intends to reschedule its annual Open-Mic Competition for local talent. Both events raise funds and awareness for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg.
Randolph College seeks entries for writing contest
Randolph College has announced a flash fiction writing contest that is open to high school students, community college students and recent high school graduates. Writing topics are limitless, and stories should be original work and between 300 and 1,000 words. Multiple submissions from one writer will be accepted.The deadline to submit stories is April 27 and winners will be announced May 4.
Winner to receive praise and glory, and a T-shirt.
Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation
Youth philanthropy program awards grants through group
The Greater Lynchburg Community Foundation Youth Philanthropy program awarded grants to two local nonprofits: CASA of Central Virginia received $10,000 and the Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation received $5,000.
Twenty-one high school seniors from Lynchburg, Campbell County, Bedford County, Appomattox County and Amherst County public school divisions participate in the program, research local nonprofits and award grants to deserving recipients.
This was the 17th year of the program, and it is sponsored by Wells Fargo.
Devils Backbone seeking pet photos for can designs
Devils Backbone Brewing Company is asking pet owners to submit a photo of their pet to potentially be featured on a can of its award-winning Gold Leaf Lager.
Through June, pet owners can submit any photo of their pets, but ideally highlighting what an “adventure” means to them — whether it’s a picture from a hike last summer, a photo inspired by an adventure they hope to take in the future, or an adventure they’re currently having safely at home on the couch.
Adopted pet parents and fosters also have a chance to win $100 for pet supplies to help people out who are still choosing to foster and adopt during this time.
For more information contact Rebecca Holland at (540) 491-3735.
Bower Center offers arts experiences virtually
Bower Center for the Arts strives to continue to offer arts opportunities to the community while observing the COVID-19 recommendations for public health and safety. Visit bowercenter.org/startathome for home art projects to keep your creative wheels turning at home. Subscribe to the weekly e-newsletter to never miss a post
To sign-up, go online to: tiny.cc/subscribetobca. To contribute a guest post or become a Bower instructor, email Katrina at k.dodge@bowercenter.org.
— From staff reports
