Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta presented face masks to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on April 10. The church members made 560 masks and donated them to health care workers and law enforcement. Two of the beneficiaries included the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
2020 antique rose sale fundraiser planned
Hundreds of old garden roses are about to bloom at Old City Cemetery Museums and Arboretum as the Cemetery prepares to offer its 2020 Antique Rose Sale Fundraiser, featuring 125 varieties of heirloom roses that have been cultivated and growing for the past year or more.
To protect the health and safety of all, the not-for-profit Southern Memorial Association (SMA) that manages the Cemetery has developed a system of online and phone ordering of roses with curbside pickup.
This year, in addition to its rose shrubs and “how-to” books, the Cemetery has just published a book of 36 watercolors of Cemetery roses, a Florilegium of Roses, which is also available online. Gardeners may view the antique garden roses online at www.gravegarden.org now and begin placing orders on April 23 via email: giftshop@gravegarden.org or by calling (434) 847-1465. Orders will be processed in order and curbside pick-up begins April 24, as each order is scheduled by the Cemetery office. Florilegium books may be ordered online at any time.
Local clinics awarded federal funding
Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced $21.3 million in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Virginia health centers last week. The grants were awarded as part of the coronavirus relief package signed into law last month. Two local clinics, Blue Ridge Medical Center, Inc. of Arrington, VA and the Johnson Health Center of Madison Heights, are slated to receive $671,945 and $944,165, respectively.
