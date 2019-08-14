Taylor Rodriguez officially joined the ranks of the best Elvis tribute artists in the world when he won the 2019 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Contest at Graceland on Aug. 10.
Held every year at The King’s home in Memphis during Elvis Week, the Ultimate ETA Contest is a worldwide competition to find the best Elvis tribute artist.
Those who win an official preliminary competition are brought to Graceland to compete in a semifinal round. The top 10 artists then perform in a final round.
According to a news release from Graceland, Rodriguez, 21, who represented the Tupelo Elvis Festival, received $20,000 and a one-year contract to perform with Elvis Presley Enterprises, which manages the late singer’s estate and assets.
Rodriguez also opened the Ultimate Return concert, which features past Ultimate winners, on Aug. 11, per the news release.
A Goode native, Rodriguez has been performing as Elvis since the age of 9.
The singer, who graduated from Jefferson Forest High School in 2016, previously won the semi-pro division of the Elvis Performers Impersonator Championships (EPIC) in 2015.