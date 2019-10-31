Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main St.
The Academy Potters, a group of Academy instructors and students, will be showing their work in the Academy Gallery in a show that opens with a First Friday reception from 5 to 8 p.m. They also will lead the Academy’s monthly Art Talks event, set for 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
Also opening during First Friday is “Our United Way,” featuring photography of Steve Romine, in the Up Front Gallery, and an exhibit of oil paintings by Alex Sayer in the Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.
Satellite galleries:
+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The acrylic paintings of Amy Davis through Nov. 30.
+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The oils of Kelly Gravely Mattox through Nov. 15 and oil paintings by Paul Huffer from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15.
+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): Watercolors by Doris Cann from Nov. 12 to Jan. 10.
The Lynchburg Art Club
1011 Rivermont Ave.
“Four: The First Time,” featuring paintings by Laren Baum, Lucy Cook, Sarah Hellewell and Ellen Nygaard, opens with a First Friday reception from 5 to 8 p.m. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.
Renaissance Theatre Company
1022 Commerce St.
The 7 Hills Art Club will be showing multimedia work with a fall and winter theme during First Friday, with a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The club also will host a special event, featuring arts and crafts items and artwork, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Riverviews Artspace
901 Jefferson St.
Riverviews’ 11th Annual Juried Show will open in the Craddock-Terry Gallery during First Friday, with a juror talk by Joseph Krakora and awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Also happening in the building: An ArtSpace activity for all ages in Studio 108; the Emerging Artist Series continues with “Metamorphosis: A Palpable Abstraction” by Joshua Carter in Studio 109; open second floor studios, including those of Lawrence Bowden and Dave Keebler; and work by Suzanne Paddock in the Studio Beneath Jefferson Street. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.