BEDFORD — A certain mythos surrounds art galleries, one that involves crisp white walls covered in rows of evenly spaced frames, staff in fancy attire and quiet, controlled conversations.
For a decade, Bedford’s Goose Creek Studio has been turning that fable on its head.
“It’s very rare to walk in there when there isn’t somebody visiting,” says painter Revelle Hamilton. “It’s just fun. And there’s an ambiance in there that’s just welcoming. You feel good the moment you walk in the door.”
Fittingly, the idea of myths is taking center stage in Goose Creek’s newest exhibition, “Myth: Narratives of Mystery and Wisdom,” which focuses on the cultural concepts of these everlasting stories while also connecting them to present day.
“Myth is a story that holds a truth,” says Patrick Ellis, who owns and operates Goose Creek with partner Mitchell Bond. “And that truth, often, is universal in terms of humanity’s consistent struggle to figure out what it’s supposed to be.”
The story-themed show is one in a yearlong series of group exhibitions surrounding the gallery’s 10th anniversary. Each show in the series — which began in August (the actual month of Goose Creek’s anniversary) and continues through November 2020 — has been given a different narrative theme in order to challenge Bedford’s artists and patrons to think about art as part of a larger context.
“We’re trying to find a way to engage artists and patrons by maybe doing something different or a little edgier,” says Ellis. “A little more thought-provoking. ... We’ve just scratched the surface of the transformative power of art.”
Pushing artists to dig deeper isn’t new for Bond and Ellis; they’ve been doing it since they moved to Bedford in 2009. This dedication to helping artists grow has also pushed the Bedford arts community forward.
“I consider them one of the major voices for the arts community, as well, just because they take so much of their time, and spend so much of their time promoting others and supporting others,” says Susan Martin, executive director of the Bower Center for the Arts in Bedford. “And that’s what their store is all about. Supporting others.”
An artistic force
Ellis and Bond, who celebrated their 25th anniversary this year, met at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C., where they both earned master’s degrees in theological studies.
Bond went on to work in administration at Wesley for 20 years, while Ellis finished a Ph.D. program at Drew University, taught high school and college-level arts and curated exhibits.
“We, at some point in time, started talking about doing something more intentionally creative and intentionally set to what our background and interests were,” says Bond.
They decided to move to Bedford, where Bond grew up. Once there, they immediately immersed themselves in the burgeoning local arts community.
“They just went around and fired everyone up with their enthusiasm and welcoming spirit,” Hamilton says.
They purchased Moncure's Frame Gallery on Washington Street from its previous owners, Ed and Evelyn Johnson, using the space as both a frame shop and a showroom for artists — something that was still limited in the Bedford area at the time.
Before the Bower Center and The Electric Company, which is located right up the road from Goose Creek on Depot Street, opened their doors in 2006 and 2008, respectively, there was little in the way of venues in Bedford.
As Hamilton remembers, she and other Bedford-based artists showed their work outside the community in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Smith Mountain Lake and even Altavista and the Alleghany Highlands.
"I looked probably for 10 years before I found a place that I could be represented,” says wire artist Lori Stetson. “I knew as soon as I walked into Goose Creek that I was home.”
Bond and Ellis, who moved Goose Creek to Court Street in 2011, weren’t just supporting the arts through their own small business. Almost as soon as they settled in Bedford, the couple got involved with the Bower Center for the Arts, joining its committees and board of directors and participating in its exhibits.
“Once they opened Goose Creek Studio, that was just another plus because it was an opportunity to offer the artists in this area multiple venues to be able to showcase their work,” says Martin, who previously served as president of the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for 12 years. “... It also spurred other artists to come in to open small spaces, studios [and] galleries as well.”
Many of those spaces and studios are highlighted in the Bedford Artisan Trail, a network that connects crafters and hobbyists throughout the area and encourages economic development.
The trail was spearheaded by Bond and Ellis, says Bedford Economic Development Director Traci Blido.
“They are always introducing and promoting new local and regional artists and spreading art pieces throughout public and private buildings to make it more accessible for everyone to enjoy,” she says. “And they host special events nearly every month of the year to highlight all of those shy, talented artists they run across.”
Breaking creative boundaries
In many ways, Goose Creek is as much an artist residency as it is a showroom.
Artists bring in pieces only for Bond or Ellis to tell them it’s “nice ... but can you do something a little more edgy?” says Creasy.
“I think we’ve all had that conversation,” Hamilton adds.
These critiques aren’t meant to be cruel or crush an artist’s spirit. They’re intended to push them outside of their comfort zone to help them grow.
“I think that’s what any good teacher does, any good pastor does, any good mentor does,” says Ellis. “It’s funny; the reluctance comes with the request. Once they do it, it opens up these new layers of possibilities for people.”
A few of the pieces in “Myth” went through the same process as Bond and Ellis set the challenge of both illustrating old legends and also connecting them to today’s world.
“If you don’t want honesty, you don’t come here,” says Janet Chalker, who, based on Ellis' suggestions, added an entire layer to her mixed-media stained glass piece of Jesus turning water to wine.
The myths represented aren’t limited to Greek culture or the Judeo-Christian religion. Some come from Japan and the Middle East. Ellis’ piece is inspired by Buddhism, while Hamilton’s utilizes Native American symbology.
One piece, a modern take on da Vinci’s “The Last Supper,” features President Donald Trump alone at the famously busy table, which is barren and bare. Another painting explores the idea that “the grass is always greener on the other side.”
There’s even a mixed media drawing connected to UFOs.
Artists are willing to venture into uncharted creative waters because Bond and Ellis have ensured that Goose Creek feels like a safe space, says Chalker.
"It's having a place where relationships can happen,” she adds.
Even if they work on their pieces in separate studios, the artists are not taking on these challenges alone.
“All of us are pushing boundaries, both in our skill levels and in our ability to tell a story,” says Ellis. “[And] we are doing it together.”
Art to the people
The welcoming environment extends to non-artists as well.
On any given day, customers can wander into Goose Creek to peruse the gallery’s latest selections — which Hamilton and Stetson note are always rotating — or spend hours sitting on a couch near the checkout counter chatting with Bond and Ellis as if they’re old friends.
Truth is, many of them are.
"Everybody checks in with Mitchell and Patrick on a regular basis," says Hamilton.
“People who come here walk through that door, and something changes them,” Creasy adds. “They become people who are more open-minded for some reason. They let things go, they let go of their expectations.”
During Second Fridays, Bedford’s equivalent to First Friday, the gallery is often filled with conversations among visitors and the artists who regularly show in the gallery, called creative partners.
“That to me is what art is supposed to be. It’s supposed to be people thinking, sharing and connecting," Creasy says. " They want that connection, and I’m not good at that, but I can do that here.”
The key to forging these bonds and keeping them strong is encouraging conversations, especially if the topics at the center of them are difficult and thought-provoking.
“[There’s] this quote on Facebook and worship that if you approach worship as a performer, it’s like inviting people to dinner and then having them sit there and watch you eat,” says Bond. “It’s the same thing. You don’t just put that [art] out there for people to observe. They need to participate. ... It’s a two-way street.”
As they enter their second decade as gallery owners, Bond and Ellis want to bring even more non-artists into the fold, both through Goose Creek's yearlong series of narrative shows, including "Myth," and by taking art outside the walls of the gallery. One project already in the works involves making a collaborative, outdoor art piece at the Sedalia Center's Celtic Festival & Highland Games in March.
"We’ve got to figure out ways of meeting creative folks where they are and meeting the public where they are," Ellis says. "... We make people come here [but] art happens everywhere. We need to go out and insert ourselves in the middle of wherever people are gathering."
Even as they share visions of public projects and artistic outreach, Bond and Ellis try to downplay their role in Bedford's artistic renaissance.
“All of this stuff was here when we got here,” says Bond. “We didn't create it, and we didn't bring the people here. They were here, it's just that they weren't talking to each other.”
That, many in the artistic community say, is the key. Bond and Mitchell "reached out to the entire community" and brought them all together, says Hamilton.
And they continue to do so.
“By highlighting local artists and promoting the 80-plus artisan trail sites in Bedford County, their work is making a significant economic impact here,” Blido says.
The growth Bond and Ellis have nurtured in the arts in Bedford also is “bringing new people to visit the community,” adds Susan Martin of the Bower Center, “which then, as a whole [is] supporting everybody, [is] supporting business in the community.”
Yes, the arts would still be here without Goose Creek, she says, but “I don't think it would be as successful and thriving as it is now.”
