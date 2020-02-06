Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main St.
“Collective Efforts” — an exhibition featuring work by James Madison University faculty members with media including found materials, ceramics, glass, wood and fiber — will open in the Academy Gallery during First Friday, with an artist talk at 6:15 p.m., while “Virginia Visions,” featuring the oil paintings of Kate McClure, will open in the Up Front Gallery. The oils of Gay Tucker will be on display in the Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby. The First Friday reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with music by honeybrandy. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.
Satellite galleries:
+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The oils of Maggie Perrin-Key through Feb. 29.
+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The oil paintings of Sunny Goode from Feb. 15 through May 15.
+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): Acrylic paintings by Evangeline Anderson through Feb. 28.
The Lynchburg Art Club
1011 Rivermont Ave.
The club’s 88th Annual Georgia Morgan Civic Juried Art Show will open during First Friday, with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Participating artists live within a 35-mile radius of Lynchburg and accepted media includes a wide range, from paintings and photographs to mixed media and sculpture. The show is held in honor of Morgan, who joined the club in the mid-1920s after studying at Randolph-Macon Woman’s College and teaching in public schools. The club had not found a permanent home or established formal membership rules until Morgan invited members to her studio in the fall of 1926.
The judge for this year’s show is Linda Paris Black, a retired instructor of photography, alternative process photography and printmaking at Central Virginia Community College. Her critique will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, and awards include best in show; first, second and third prizes; and four honorable mentions. The show remains up through Feb. 26, and gallery hours are from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.
The Lynchburg Museum
901 Court St.
The mini-exhibit “Green Book Locations in Lynchburg” will open with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. It focuses on local places listed in Green Books, which guided African American motorists to safe and welcoming businesses across the country between 1936 and 1964. Displays include copies of several Green Books, a map of the city showing Green Book stops, and historical and contemporary photographs of the businesses, including the Manhattan Hotel, King’s Tavern and Selma’s Beauty Parlor. The exhibit will be on display through March 1. (434) 455-6226, www.lynchburgmuseum.org.
Renaissance Theatre Company
1022 Commerce St.
The 7 Hills Art Club will be showing new work during First Friday, with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. www.7hillsartclub.org.
Riverviews Artspace
901 Jefferson St.
“Field Guides,” featuring the art of Nikki Brugnoli and Josh Whipkey, continues in the Craddock-Terry Gallery during First Friday, with an artist talk at 6 p.m. In 2015, the couple was displaced from their home and moved into a converted horse stable on a farm in Warrenton; since then, according to press materials, they’ve made art “to process, document and heal through the devastating change in their lives. ... Both artists aim to share their experiences of loss, transformation, re-evaluation and memory. Using a variety of media, these artworks will guide viewers through the artists’ change in environment by depicting photographed, drawn and monoprint landscapes, bold paintings, and the recreating of their walking trails in the gallery.”
Elsewhere in the building, the Emerging Artist Series continues with “Wandering in Mystery,” featuring the work of Siavash Mousavizadeh, in the Rosel H. Schewel Gallery/Theater (Studio 109), and artwork created during Riverviews’ Monster Drawing Rally will be up in the first floor hallway.
The following artists’ studios also will be open: George Dawson, Studio 103; Ferguson Antiques, Studio 107; Kevin Chadwick, Studio 209; Gay Tucker, Brooke Marcy and Rodney Laughon, Studio 212; Dave Keebler, Studio 213; and The Studio Beneath Jefferson St., G3. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.
Vector Space
402 5th St.
Crafting materials — including paper, textiles, wood, metal, plastic, foam, paints, leather and more — will be available during First Friday to make hearts. Participants can bring their creations home, or hang them in Vector Space’s 5th Street window. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. (434) 515-1584, vector-space.org.
— From staff reports
