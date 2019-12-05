Elaine Wilson - Seeing Red in Shaw.jpg

Elaine Wilson's work also will be on display at the Academy Center of the Arts this month in the exhibit "Eye on the Overlooked."

Academy Center of the Arts

600 Main St.

“Eye on the Overlooked,” featuring work by Elaine Wilson, and “Waste Not, Want Not,” a mixed media show with pieces created by Lib Elder and Magda Liska, will open in the Academy and Up Front galleries, respectively, while the ink drawings of Megan Davies will be on display in the Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby. The First Friday opening reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features live music by Farm Use String Band.

Wilson’s work also will be the subject of an Art Talks event at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.

Satellite galleries:

+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The acrylic paintings of Robert Shepperd through Dec. 28.

+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): Oil paintings by Paul Huffer through Jan. 15.

+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): Watercolors by Doris Cann through Jan. 10.

The Lynchburg Art Club

1011 Rivermont Ave.

The club’s Annual Christmas Show and Sale, featuring original paintings priced at $99 and under, handmade crafts, art and food for sale, opens during First Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m. It also will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgartclub.org.

The Lynchburg Museum

901 Court St.

The museum will feature artifacts related to local food preparation and markets throughout the weekend, opening with a First Friday reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Items on display include photographs and objects related to Lynchburg cooking schools, including Amelia Perry Pride’s efforts to improve culinary education and nutrition for black students.

It also will feature the Lynchburg Recipe Project, an interactive display of recipes from museum archives that “draws on almost 200 years of Lynchburg cooking.” Attendees can copy the recipes and visitors will be encouraged to add their own to the collection. Light refreshments will be served during the opening. (434) 455-6226, www.lynchburgmuseum.org.

Renaissance Theatre Company

1022 Commerce St.

The 7 Hills Art Club will be showing multimedia work with a fall and winter theme during First Friday, with a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. www.7hillsartclub.org.

Riverviews Artspace

901 Jefferson St.

Riverviews’ 11th Annual Juried Show continues in the Craddock-Terry Gallery during First Friday, with the announcement of the People’s Choice Award winner at 6:30 p.m. and music by the Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra String Quartet. Also happening in the building: the Emerging Artist Series continues with “Inward Reflection” by Red Cesafsky in Studio 109, the Rosel H. Schewel Gallery and Theater; a pop-up exhibition of artwork by Lacroy Nixon, organized by The Listening, in Studio 209; an ArtSpace activity for all ages in Studio 108; Dave Keebler’s open studio on the second floor; and a sale at Ferguson Fine Art and Antiques in Studio 107.

The Riverviews Artists Co-Op also will be open on the ground floor, and Sonya Forte will be the featured artist in the Studio Beneath Jefferson Street. (434) 847-7277, www.riverviews.net.

Vector Space

402 5th St.

Attendees will be able to create and press a custom holiday card between 5 and 8 p.m. (434) 515-1584, vector-space.org.

— From staff reports

