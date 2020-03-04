Academy Center of the Arts
600 Main St.
The Academy Gallery will be exhibiting paintings and sculpture by Barbara Mayer and oil paintings by Sallie Rabe this month, while the Up Front Gallery will show the watercolors of Jata Craighill. The Lynchburg City Schools Annual Youth Art Show and Art Crawl, featuring work by students in kindergarten through 12th grade, will be up in the Warehouse Theatre’s Arts & Education Lobby. The First Friday reception runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and features music by the Lynchburg Symphony Youth Orchestra Quartet. (434) 528-3256, www.academycenter.org.
Satellite galleries:
+ Magnolia Foods (2476 Rivermont Ave.) and Flint Property Group (2484 Rivermont Ave.): The oils and drawings of Amy Burczyk through March 28.
+ The Virginian Hotel (712 Church St.): The oil paintings of Sunny Goode through May 15.
+ Westminster Canterbury (501 V.E.S. Road): Acrylics by Matthew Robertson through April 24.
The Lynchburg Art Club
1011 Rivermont Ave.
Local artists Sally deNiord, Kelly Gravely Mattox and Patty Powers will be showing their work in the exhibit “Chromatic Visions,” which opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. and runs through March 29. (434) 528-9434, www.lynchburgart club.org.
The Lynchburg Museum
901 Court St.
The museum is opening the first part of its new exhibit, “We the Women: Commemorating 100 Years of the 19th Amendment,” during First Friday. Part I, titled “The Battle for Ratification,” introduces the women’s suffrage (or voting rights) movement in America and highlights the work of Lynchburg’s two leading suffragists, mother and daughter Elizabeth Langhorne Lewis and Elizabeth Otey.
At the opening, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., visitors will be able to make their own suffrage buttons with the help of Riverviews Artspace. They can stand side by side with the local suffrage activists who founded the “Equal Suffrage League of Lynchburg” and led voting rights activities across the city and state a century ago. The League of Women Voters of Lynchburg also will be on hand to discuss how the organization is still working to guarantee voters’ rights in 2020. (434) 455-6226, www.lynchburgmuseum.org.
Renaissance Theatre Company
1022 Commerce St.
The 7 Hills Art Club will be showing the work of Delmus Phelps, who produces large still life and floral oil paintings on canvas and panels, in March, an exhibit that opens with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. www.7hillsartclub.org.
Riverviews Artspace
901 Jefferson St.
“To Scale: Small Works Group Show,” featuring tiny art in a variety of media, will open in the Craddock-Terry Gallery during First Friday. Elsewhere in the building, the pop-up exhibit “The Women Portrait Project: Coincidental Feminists,” featuring 15 oil paintings of women by Suzanne Paddock, will debut in Gallery 109, and the Emerging Artist Series continues with “Drawing Distinctions,” featuring work by Twon Smith. (434) 847-7277, www.river views.net.
Vector Space
402 5th St.
This month’s event, which runs from 5 to 8 p.m., is all about stamps and block printing.
Pre-made stamps will be available for making greeting cards and art, as well as linoleum blanks for attendees to try carving their own designs. (434) 515-1584, vector- space.org.
— From staff reports
