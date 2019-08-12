Deeds recorded:
Amherst County
Ann Kendall R. Pettigrew to Alan Walter Pettigrew Sr. and Alan Walter Pettigrew Jr. Amended lot 13A, 2.968 acres, New Bethel Estates, $460,000
Nancy Suzanne Hahn to Believabuild LLC. Parcels 1 and 2 and additional parcel, 2 acres near Monroe, $60,000
Betty G. Iseman to Warren and Cheryl Booker. Lot 31, Fox Briar, Elon District, $46,000
Cecil C. Phillips III and Susan S. Phillips to Demitri Carter and Jessica West. Lot 4, Vannmeade Subdivision, section IV, Elon District, $269,900
Central VA Homebuyers LLC to Brian M. and Raven L. Payne. Lot 10, section 1, Forest Oaks, Elon District, $182,000
Marie A. Clark to Mark J. Opoka. Lot 22, section 1, Grandview Estates, Courthouse District, $150,000
Aaron J. and Jane L. Ruehle to Jennifer R. Conley and Roberta J. Lake. Lot 11, Rocky Creek Lane, Courthouse District, $56,000
Deeds recorded:
Appomattox County
David A. Johnson to Austin L. and Alexis K. Fisher. Lot 49, Cannon Oaks Subdivision, $211,000
Robert C. Stephens Jr. and Stephanie B. Gilliam to Susan W. May. Lot 2, 1.298 acres, Southside District, $214,500
Daniel Clark Taylor to Sean D. and Robin K. Horton. Tract 1, 9.17 acres, Va. 1010, Cloverhill District, $258,000
Heidi Robertson, Taylor Robertson and Cody Robertson to Kenneth A. Robertson. Lot 27, Flood Estates Subdivision, $25,000
Deeds recorded:
Bedford County
BK Properties Inc. to Douglas J. Falle and Ursula M. Falle. 4706 Rock Cliffe Road and additional parcel, Lakes District, $244,900
Thomas J. Dougherty and Mari M. Dougherty, trustees to Christopher M. and Tracy F. Nelson. Unit 13, building 2, phase II, Mariner’s Village Condominium, Lakes District, $219,000
John R. Hall and Rhonda L. Yosinski to Della Christine Colville and Tammie Anne Workman. Tract 13, Quatrone Subdivision, Lakes District, $190,000
Christina L. and Richard A. Shell Sr. to Julie G. Kricheldorf. Lot 14, block 2, Va. 757, Hidden Cove, Blue Ridge District, $172,000
Richard L. and Mary L. Longenecker to Randall C. and Sandra J. Schmiedeknecht. 2461 Tolers Ferry Road, Lakes District, $160,000
Helen Jean Rieley to Luke Gray. Lot 7, section 1, Village East, Lakes District, $4,000
Bradford Crossing LLC to David E. and Gail Jean Templeton. Lot 25, Bradford Crossing, $70,000
Thomas Henry Clarke IV to CB & T Properties LLC. Parcel, West Main St., Town of Bedford, $260,000
Holly Stinnett Layne to Timothy P. Reith and Pamella Whited. Revised lot 3, Westview Ave., Town of Bedford, $208,000
David T. Cook to Andrew C. and Faith Manning. 3002 Sleepy Ridge Dr., Center District, $166,000
Deeds recorded:
Campbell County
Lorraine B. Potter LLC to 29 Storage LLC. Lot 10, VA. 689, 0.527 acres, Flat Creek District, $180,000
Save on Storage LC to 29 Storage LLC. Lot 11B, Va. 689, Flat Creek District, $220,000
Bedford Four Inc. to Amy Joy Nauss. Lot 1, block 80, 13th St., Altavista, $63,900
Blackstock Apartments LLC to T & B Vista Properties LLC. New Lot, Seminole Ridge, section III, $275,000
Carroll W. and Carolyn B. Moon to Chaseton Property Management LLC. Lot 7, block 92, Eighth St., Altavista, $40,000
Paul G. and Jeanie B. Cornell to Jason D. Watts. Parcel, Va. 701, 0.82 acres, Flat Creek District, $24,000
Jerry P. Carr, trustee to Piney Fork Farms LLC. Parcel, 60.571 acres, Dearing Ford Road, $130,228
Troy L. Daniel to Stephanie C. McDilda. Lot 7, block A, Jefferson Manor, $185,000
Dawson Custom Woodworking Inc. to Coty A. Walshaw and Taylor D. Moseley. Lot 4, 0.693 acres, Long Mountain District, $212,000
Cynthia Fairchild to Nathaniel W. Hansen. Parcel, 1,835 acres, Flat Creek District, $180,900
John Randall Phillips to Zackary T. Fischer. Lot 11, section 1, Homeplace, $189,000
Robert G. Hazen Jr. to John A. Watson. Lot 12, Jefferson Garden Subdivision, $198,500
Deeds recorded:
City of Lynchburg
James D. Atkins to Tommy and Holly S. Mellis. 3128 Rivermont Ave., $465,000
Blanks Construction Inc. to Richard Anthony and Cheryl Anne Day. Lot 1, section 2, Kenwood Hills Subdivision, $196,000
Susan A. Dunlap to Elmer A. and Donna H. Bodnar. Lot 15, block 6, section C, Bedford Hills Subdivision, $224,900
William Franklin Brooks to Ronald Lee Daniel Lots 1-2, block M, Mountain View Addition, $70,000
Mary Elizabeth and Joseph D. Vance Jr. to Clyde E. Campbell. Parcel, Campbell Ave., $33,000
Cheryl Anne and Richard A. Day to Crystal M. Childress. Lot 16, block 2, Craddock Addition, $122,000
Samuel F. Cooper and Lauren A. Cooper to CPTP LLC. Lots 158-161, Windsor Hills Subdivision, $160,000
Terra N. Vance to Justin S. Craig Jr. Part of lot 19, Otterview Colony Subdivision, $129,900
Linda P. Guinn and Sherry P. Williams to DRV Construction LLC. Lot 24, block A, section 1, Georgetown Forest Subdivision, $25,200
Latoya A. Nowlin and Leroy R. Hogue to Phillip Allen Drewry. Lots 21-22 and part of lot 23, section J, Park Ave. Addition, $72,000
Mia N. Fennell to Kayla R. Serratore, Kenneth N. Gross and Patricia Serratore. Lot 2, building G, Townes at Blackwater Ridge Subdivision, $144,000
NBS Holdings LLC to Allen J. Gentry. Lot 27, Centerdale Addition, $105,000
Samuel P. and Emma P. Tibbs Gerstemeier to Premier Properties of Lynchburg. Lot 36, block M, Cornerstone Subdivision, $155,000
Connie Faye Hawks Hill and Brenda Kay Hawks Johnson to Michelle L. Rose. Lot 28, block 2, Radcliffe Addition, $85,000
Matthew David Steinbach to James Michael Horochowski. 916 Fillmore ST., $20,000
Jason E. and Heather E. Leverett to Joy I. Thomas and Aprill L. Thomas. Lot 9, Woodbine Acres Subdivision, $186,150
Meremore Properties LLC to Len James and Melissa Dawn Stevens. Lot 8 and part of lot 7, block 2, new addition to Fort Hill, $142,000
NBS Holdings LLC to NE Holdings LLC. 2128 Campbell Ave. and two additional parcels, $11,200
Nathaniel R. and Lauren Valle to Jeremiah W. and Sarah A. Quarantotto. Lots 41-42 and part of lot 40, block A, Riverside Subdivision, $184,500
Gaynelle and Theodore J. Rucker Sr. and Theodore J. Rucker Jr. to Yeardley Properties LLC. Lot 9, block 52, plan A, Lands of Rivermont Company, $40,000
Building Permits
Bedford County
Boxley, Blue Ridge District, miscellaneous/other, $675,000
Lisa Arthur, Blue Ridge District, pool, $13,105
Cleve Venable Jr., Blue Ridge District, farm building, $2,000
John Jepson, Blue Ridge District, boathouse/dock, $55,000
James Worley, Blue Ridge District, new dwelling, $375,000
Richard Poage, Blue Ridge District, boathouse/dock, $7,500
Sidney Kirstein, Center District, addition, $80,000
Angela Owen, Center District, garage, $20,000
Bedford County School Board, Center District, commercial alteration, $2,000
William Sandidge Jr., Center District, pool, $44,000
William Sandidge Jr., Center District, retaining wall, $8,000
Larry Bradley, Center District, addition, $5,000
Michael Speranza, Center District, new dwelling, $184,692
William Campbell, Jefferson District, pool, $67,800
William Berkley, Jefferson District, new dwelling, $500,000
Runk & Pratt LLC, Jefferson District, miscellaneous/other, $6,778
Cottontown Investments LLC, Jefferson District, retaining wall, $7,000
Steven Neal, Jefferson District, alteration, $8,000
Industrial Development Authority of Bedford County, Jefferson District, warehouse, $2,489,000
Mills Restoration LLC, Jefferson District, addition, $70,000
Paul Bryant, Jefferson District, addition, $165,000
Aldridge Investments LLC, Jefferson District, commercial alteration, $65,000
Bethany Dailey, Jefferson District, addition, $12,000
Aldridge Investments Inc., Jefferson District, commercial alteration, $60,000
James Frederick, Lakes District, new dwelling, $150,000
John Schmitt, Lakes District, new dwelling, $400,000
Clark Wheeler V, Lakes District, alteration, $25,000
Charles Striffler, Lakes District, addition, $10,000
Jeff Kerschner, Lakes District, storage building, $14,872
Michael Fogarty, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $59,000
Lucy Rohweder, trustee, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $27,000
Anthony Falduto, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $80,750
Brett Harman, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $53,550
Patricia Byrne, Lakes District, alteration, $23,600
Jason Thompson, Lakes District, boathouse/dock, $30,000
Jeffrey Hutchinson, Lakes District, new dwelling, $260,000
William Overstreet, Peaks District, new dwelling, $220,000
Vincent Ortiz, Peaks District, addition, $1,100