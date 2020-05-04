Vote Vogler May 19th
Please make sure you vote May 19 in the Danville City Council election. There are a lot of choices this year and I’m sure they’re all good people, but there’s a simple question you should ask when thinking about voting for any of them, especially the incumbents: what have they gotten done? I can easily say in the case of Lee Vogler, the answer is: a lot.
Vogler proposed, and council passed, the largest tax cut in Danville history. He proposed, and council passed, the city health clinic that is expected to save taxpayers $170,000 over the next 5 years. He made paid family leave a reality for city employees. He proposed, and council passed, the program that took one month’s worth of parking fines and donated school supplies for our city’s youth. He led the effort to reduce burdensome regulations on AirBNB’s, home-based businesses and local small businesses. He worked with the police chief on the community policing strategy that is proving to be very successful. These are just the things he helped get done in the past year. Lee Vogler got more accomplished in 12 months than some elected officials do in 12 years. But I know he’s more driven than ever to continue working with the people of Danville to make our city a better place for us all.
Maybe the best thing about Vogler is that he genuinely seems to want to unite this city. He doesn’t pit one group of people against another in order to help himself. He works with people of all backgrounds to help make Danville better. We need more of that.
Please join me in supporting, and voting for, Lee Vogler on May 19.
Lewis Adkins
Danville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.